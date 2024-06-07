Arsenal transfers: Arteta outcast eyed by Luton Town as loan opportunity presents itself

An out-of-favour Arsenal star is being eyed up by a Championship club who are keen to take him on loan next season in order to replace an outgoing player.

Mikel Arteta’s side came agonisingly close to winning the Premier League last season and they are gearing up for a big summer transfer window in an attempt to close the gap on Man City.

Along with signing some top-end players, Arsenal are also considering cutting loose some of their first team players who are deemed surplus to requirements.

One star facing an uncertain future is Emile Smith Rowe who started in just three Premier League matches for Arsenal last season.

The attacking midfielder has had a miserable time with injuries over the years and he’s since fallen down the pecking order under Arteta.

Fulham are among the clubs who are interested in signing Smith Rowe this summer, although they aren’t alone in their pursuit of the 23-year-old.

According to Football Transfers, Luton Town want to sign the Arsenal star on loan in order to soften the blow of losing Ross Barkley.

It’s worth mentioning that Smith Rowe has previously had a loan spell in the Championship as he spent the second half of 2019-20 on loan with Huddersfield Town.

Signing a player like Smith Rowe on loan would be a serious statement of intent from Rob Edwards’ side, but a deal will likely be tough to pull off.

Given the 23-year-old has admirers in the Premier League, it does seem unlikely that he will drop down to the Championship at this stage.

Rob Edwards is a big fan

Luton did manage to loan Albert Sambi Lokonga from Arsenal last season, although their pull as a Premier League club no doubt helped them land that deal.

In regards to Smith Rowe, he is a player that Edwards has spoken about highly in the past. After an impressive showing against Luton in April, the Luton boss was quick to praise the Arsenal star for his impact.

“He’s a really good player. I was lucky enough, he probably won’t remember, but I did a few England camps with him at the Under-20s when I was at the FA, and I thought he was outstanding,” Edwards said in April.

“We played Portugal. We won 4-0 in Portugal [in 2019] and I thought he was brilliant and I’ve always been a big admirer of his.

“I thought he was really good. He’s a top player. They’ve got a lot of top players here and he’s just been unfortunate not to get in but I think he’s an exceptional player.”

Smith Rowe is still under contract with Arsenal until 2026 and it remains to be seen if he would be willing to spend a season in the Championship to get his career back on track.

