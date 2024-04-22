Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their interest in Real Madrid’s Ferland Mendy as they look to remedy a cursed position for them this season.

While certain players’ roles in Arsenal‘s first-team are not up for debate – including winger Bukayo Saka, attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard, and defender William Saliba among others – the left-back spot is certainly up for grabs.

In that part of the pitch, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has oscillated between Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Takehiro Tomiyasu this term, while £38.5m summer signing Jurrien Timber is still recovering from the anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered on the opening day of the season.

It remains to be seen if the former Ajax star will play again for the north London outfit this season, with Kiwior currently first in the pecking order at left-back.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal all converge on Real Madrid star who’s brutally rejected Newcastle

However, in recent weeks, where Arsenal’s title challenge received a blow with a 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and they were knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich, questions have been raised about the squad’s strength in depth and if they are running out of steam.

Arsenal step up interest in Real Madrid star

Amidst their left-back troubles, the Gunners have been linked with a move for Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy, along with Manchester United, Liverpool, and Newcastle United.

The 28-year-old’s contract at Santiago Bernabeu expires in just over a year’s time and with his deal ticking down, French publication L’Equipe state Arteta’s side have been in touch with the former Lyon player’s agents over a transfer.

The France international, who has started 28 of his 32 appearances for Los Blancos this season, joined the Spanish giants for £43.2m in the summer of 2019 and it is understood Carlo Ancelotti’s men would want to recoup as much as that fee as possible – despite the fact he turns 29 in June and will enter the last year of his contract in a couple of months.

If Arsenal were to sign the Frenchman, they would be recruiting a player who is something of an all-rounder. He has pace, thrives getting forward, but also does not neglect his defensive duties.

‘Best in the world’

Moreover, L’Equipe state Madrid are in talks with Mendy over a new deal and Ancelotti himself is a huge admirer of the ex-Le Havre man.

Last week, the Italian said: “Let me repeat, Ferland Mendy is the best in the world in his position. It’s not easy to get past him. He’s under contract and he’s a key player for us. He does not care about being in the media, he cares about the team.”

For Arsenal, it may be difficult to prise Mendy away from a Madrid side who are on course to win another La Liga title and they are into the semi-finals of the Champions League, too.

With Timber seemingly set to be fit for next season, it may be prudent to put their faith in the Dutchman for a while rather than spending more money on another left-back. Nevertheless, an interesting summer transfer window lies ahead.

GO DEEPER: Four glaring areas Arsenal must upgrade to get on Real Madrid and Bayern Munich’s level