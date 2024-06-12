Arsenal will have their eyes on some top stars at the Euros

Arsenal could be focusing on a plethora of players at Euro 2024 after TEAMtalk looked into who they have been showing interest in.

After coming within a whisker of a first Premier League title in 20 years this past season, Arsenal will feel they need just a few carefully selected upgrades in key areas to propel them past Manchester City in the Premier League pecking order next term.

The Gunners have been linked with several big-name, big-money moves already this summer, and many of the players they will reportedly target will be in action at the European Championship in Germany this month.

Here are 10 Arsenal targets to look out for at Euro 2024.

Jeremie Frimpong

Ben White has been a solid performer at right-back for Arsenal, a settling presence within the Premier League best backline of 2023-24.

But the 26-year-old, who was signed from Brighton for £50 million three years ago, is a more natural centre-back and, although strong defensively, lacks the dynamism and creativity in attack that is strongly desired in the modern full-back.

Jeremie Frimpong is at the other end of that spectrum. The Netherlands international starred for Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen this past season as the right wing-back in Xabi Alonso’s 3-4-3 system, impressing with a staggering return of 14 goals and 12 assists in 47 appearances.

As reported by TEAMtalk, the Gunners are among a handful of elite clubs chasing the 23-year-old’s signature, alongside the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool. A £34 million release clause in his Leverkusen contract means Frimpong would be a relatively inexpensive purchase.

Marc Guehi

With Harry Maguire and Jarrod Branthwaite among the unfortunate few cut from Gareth Southgate’s provisional England squad for Euro 2024, Marc Guehi stands to take a leading role for the Three Lions in Germany as a contender to start alongside John Stones in the centre of defence.

And his international elevation is thoroughly merited. The 23-year-old has been outstanding for Crystal Palace since joining the south London club from Chelsea in 2021. He has been particularly impressive since Oliver Glasner took charge at Selhurst Park in February, forming the bedrock of the Eagles’ rise under the Austrian tactician.

Valued north of £50 million, Guehi is attracting interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal, as reported first by TEAMtalk.

Pedro Neto

One of the most prolific creators in the Premier League over the 2023-24 season, with a return of six goals and nine assists, Wolves winger Pedro Neto is a player in demand this summer.

Tottenham are credited with a long-standing interest in the 24-year-old former Braga man, while Liverpool and Manchester City are also in the running for the £60 million-rated star’s signature. And, as TEAMtalk sources have revealed, Arsenal are pursuing Neto, too.

Such is the wealth of attacking options at manager Roberto Martinez’s disposal, Neto will have a battle on his hands for playing time in Germany. But the 11-cap forward has the speed, goal threat and trickery to unpick tight defences on the international stage and could see his reported value sky-rocket with a strong showing at the Euros.

Amadou Onana

Another highly sought-after player who will be on display at the Euros is Belgium’s Amadou Onana.

Despite Everton’s struggles in recent seasons, the 22-year-old midfielder has impressed since signing from French club Lille in a £33 million deal in 2022, standing out for his quality on the ball, physicality in driving through the middle third of the pitch and doggedness in challenges.

As reported by TEAMtalk back in February, every member of the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ are interested in signing the Goodison Park star, with Everton valuing the midfielder in excess of the £53 million Southampton received last summer for Romeo Lavia, a player of similar profile.

Jordan Pickford

Arsenal signed David Raya on loan from Brentford last summer and despite the Spaniard usurping Aaron Ramsdale as the first-choice option between the sticks at the Emirates and playing a part in a league-best defensive record, there is a feeling the Gunners might still look for a goalkeeping upgrade.

As TEAMtalk exclusively reported last month, England No.1 Jordan Pickford is a target under consideration, with a £60 million move for the 30-year-old being weighed up by Mikel Arteta.

The 30-year-old is coming off the back of one of the best seasons of his career with Everton and will be crucial to the Three Lions’ hopes of a deep run at Euro 2024.

Benjamin Sesko

One of the fastest-rising young stars of European football at present and a player likened to Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland, elite clubs across the continent are queuing up to make their move for Slovenia’s Benjamin Sesko.

The RB Leipzig striker scored 14 goals in his maiden Bundesliga campaign this past season, with seven strikes in his last seven games, following a €24 million move from sister club Red Bull Salzburg.

As TEAMtalk sources revealed, the Gunners recently tabled a bid for the sought-after 21-year-old. But Arsenal and everyone else chasing his signature will have to wait. Sesko has committed his immediate future to RBL, signing a contract extension with the German side prior to the Euros.

Antonio Silva

Improving Arsenal’s Premier League-best backline would not be an easy achievement for Arteta and co. given the quality they possess in that department; particularly at centre-back.

But if there is one young player in Europe who, in his emergence over the past three seasons, has shown the aerial command, physicality in challenges, leadership and quality on the ball to upgrade any defence, it is Benfica’s Antonio Silva.

TEAMtalk reported Arsenal’s interest in the 20-year-old, who has already played almost 100 times for the Lisbon side’s first team, back in February. But his signing would be a difficult one for the Gunners to pull off. The €100 million-rated star, who will anchor Portugal’s rear guard at the Euros, is also wanted by Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Xavi Simons

Another player in high demand who could emerge as one of the bright young stars of Euro 2024 is Xavi Simons of the Netherlands.

The versatile attacking midfielder is coming off a stellar season in Germany with RB Leipzig, where he was on loan for the 2023-24 campaign from Paris Saint-Germain. Simons scored 10 goals and provided 15 assists across all competitions for the Bundesliga club.

Most comfortable as a No.10 but also able to play on either wing, the 21-year-old playmaker is dynamic and creative in tight spaces and can threaten goal from any range or angle.

As TEAMtalk revealed in April, Arsenal are big admirers of the Netherlands star, while Chelsea have already made contact with the €60 million-rated midfielder’s representatives to discuss a potential move.

Sebastian Szymanski

Polish playmaker Sebastian Szymanski has only been with Fenerbahce for one season, having joined a year ago from Dynamo Moscow in a €9.75 million deal, but already Premier League clubs are preparing to swoop him away from the Turkish giants.

Szymanski impressed on loan with Feyenoord in the 2022-23 season, scoring 10 goals in 40 appearances under new Liverpool boss Arne Slot. And the 25-year-old eclipsed that form with Fener, scoring 13 goals in all competitions while also providing 19 assists.

Tottenham are showing strong interest in the 34-cap Poland star, but as TEAMtalk revealed back in February, Arsenal and Manchester United are in the race for Szymanski’s signature, too.

Dusan Vlahovic

One of the most obvious areas ripe for improvement in Arteta’s squad is at centre-forward. No Arsenal recognised No.9 scored more than five league goals for the Gunners this past Premier League season, with attacking midfielder Kai Havertz having the most success in the role.

The north London side have been linked with several strikers already, but with Sesko off the table for now, one option they could run the rule over at the Euros this month is Serbia’s Dusan Vlahovic.

The 24-year-old scored 16 Serie A goals for Juventus in 2023-24, while also providing four assists. But after two and a half years in Turin, the player signed from Fiorentina for €70 million has not quite lived up to expectations.

As TEAMtalk reported back in November, Arsenal are prioritizing other targets in the position at present, but a strong showing in Germany with Serbia could see the Gunners reignite their interest in Vlahovic.

