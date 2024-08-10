A swap deal could be on the cards...

Wolves are thought to be readying an offer for an Arsenal star, although it’s been claimed that it will take a ‘huge’ fee to see him leave the Emirates this summer.

The Gunners have been active in the transfer market up until this point with the additions of David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori so far.

They have also raised some funds by offloading Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham and more sales are expected in the weeks to come.

One player who faces an uncertain future at the club is Aaron Ramsdale who lost his starting spot to Raya last season.

Plenty of Premier League clubs have expressed an interest in the 26-year-old shot-stopper, but Arsenal are yet to receive a suitable bid for the goalkeeper.

However, that could change in the coming weeks as Wolves are thought to be plotting a move for the out-of-favour goalkeeper.

With Jose Sa currently being linked with a move away from Molineux, it’s thought that Gary O’Neil’s side will look at replacements in this department.

According to Football Insider, Wolves are plotting a move for Ramsdale, although it’s understood that Arsenal will demand a ‘huge’ fee in order to sell him.

Indeed, last month it was claimed that Arsenal would demand a minimum of £50m for Ramsdale this summer.

From Ramsdale’s perspective, he won’t be keen to sit on the Arsenal bench for another season and reports have claimed that he is ‘ready to quit’ the club this summer.

Swap deal could be on the cards

While Wolves won’t be keen to shell out £50m to sign Ramsdale, they could strengthen their negotiating position by offering Arsenal a player in return.

The Gunners have already had two offers turned down for Wolves shot-stopper Daniel Bentley who Arteta seems keen to sign.

Bentley joined Wolves from Bristol City last summer and has predominately been a backup goalkeeper to Sa in that time.

It’s thought that Arsenal are keen to sign the 31-year-old and use him as a backup goalkeeper themselves.

According to reports, Wolves could explore a swap deal for Ramsdale which involves Bentley heading in the opposite direction.

Southampton also eyeing Ramsdale

While Wolves could lodge an offer for Ramsdale in the coming weeks, they certainly aren’t alone in their interest.

Indeed, fellow Premier League side Southampton have also been credited with interest in the Arsenal star in recent weeks.

It’s thought that Russell Martin’s side are keen to sign Ramsdale on loan for the season as they look to boost their survival chances.

Gavin Bazunu was Southampton’s number-one goalkeeper in the Championship last season, although he’s set to be sidelined until 2025 after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Ramsdale would be an excellent signing for the Saints, although this would be a tricky deal to pull off, given the amount of interest in the goalkeeper.

