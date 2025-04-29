This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Arsenal fans have been given a boost after Amazon confirmed their Champions League semi-final first leg against PSG will be free to watch.

The streaming service has the rights to the first leg at the Emirates tonight, with coverage starting from 6.30pm before an 8pm kick off time.

Amazon has 17 Champions League games this season including the second leg of the other semi final between Inter and Bayern next week and Arsenal fans will be able to watch their team completely free – but there is a catch.

Fans can only watch if they sign up to a free Amazon trial. The trial gives you 30 days of access to Amazon Prime Video including live sport and TV series. However, if you have already had a free trial you will not be eligible.

Those who have already taken out a free trial will be able to watch the game by signing up to Amazon Prime for £8.99 a month. The good news is you can cancel anytime so you will only have to pay for a single month in order to watch the game.

Amazon Prime gives you access to an hour and half of pre-match build up and you can watch a full replay of the game around two hours after the final whistle.

Arsenal go into the first leg as slight favourites after their victory over Real Madrid in the quarter final. They have faced PSG in the Champions League already this season, running out 2-0 winners in the group stage in October.

Luis Enrique’s side are a different prospect now having already knocked out Premier League champions Liverpool and Aston Villa in previous rounds. With the advantage of having the second leg at home, the French side will be hoping for at least a draw to take back to Paris next week.

The winner of the semi final will face the winner of the Barcelona versus Inter Milan tie.

The final will take place on 31 May at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

