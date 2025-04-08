Arsenal fans will be able to watch the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid for FREE tonight.

Amazon has secured the rights to the Gunner’s first leg-tie against the 15-times European Champions and it is allowing fans to watch the game completely free using a free Amazon Prime Video trial.

Fans who already have Amazon Prime can watch the match here using their subscription but those who have never signed up to the shopping website can get a free trial here and watch the game free.

Amazon, which paid £1.5 billion for the rights to one Champions League per week on a Tuesday night, will show an hour and a half of buildup before the clash. The show starts at 6.30pm and kick off will be at 8pm.

The game is the only one that will be shown on Amazon this week because TNT has the rights to all three other quarter finals. Arsenal will need to beat Real Madrid to book their semi final place against Aston Villa or Paris St Germain.

The other half of the draw pits Barcelona against Borussia Dortmund tomorrow and Bayern host Inter in the other quarter final tonight. Arsenal would face one of these four teams if they progress all the way to the final of the competition.

Amazon is investing heavily in football with a number of documentaries including one focusing on Klopp’s final season with Liverpool. It also owns the rights to three round of Premier League games per season including Boxing Day fixtures.

However the return leg will definitely be on TNT Sports because it is scheduled for Wednesday 16 April, which means Aston Villa versus PSG will likely be the Amazon choice for that week.

You can watch the Arsenal and Real Madrid game tonight here.