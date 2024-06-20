Arsenal ‘very close’ to securing mouthwatering elite striker transfer, with ‘only’ one thing left to sort

Arsenal are said to be 'very close' to signing Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal are reportedly ‘very close’ to getting a deal for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres over the line, and ‘only’ mere financial details stand between them and the transfer.

The Gunners started the season with Gabriel Jesus leading the line, and ended it with Kai Havertz up there. The latter was by far the most promising, outscoring his Brazilian teammate by six goals.

Havertz was utilised in midfield initially after being signed from Chelsea, but striker woes meant he was moved up top.

While he was promising, Arsenal remain on the lookout for an elite attacker to lead the line.

The likes of Victor Osimhen, Ivan Toney and Gyokeres have all been linked with moves to the Emirates.

But the former pair are seemingly already off the table, with Osimhen costing a bomb and reports stating Mikel Arteta “purely didn’t like” Toney upon their initial meeting.

Gyokeres remains firmly in Arsenal’s thoughts, though.

And it seems they are marauding towards the transfer of the elite striker.

Arsenal ‘very close’ to signing Gyokeres

Indeed, according to reports in Portugal, the Gunners are ‘very close’ to securing the signing.

It’s said that the deal is ‘only tied up’ in financial details.

It would be a great snare for Arsenal if they could make it, given the Swede netted a remarkable 43 goals in all competitions last term,

But given it’s also stated Gyokeres ‘could even leave’ Sporting, claims of his impending move may need to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Indeed, that’s not exactly definitive, and Football Insider‘s report on the situation suggests there is still ground to be made by Arsenal.

Gunners won’t pay release clause

Gyokeres has a release clause of £86million, and Sporting are demanding all of it.

But the report states that the Gunners are not willing to meet that clause.

In fact, if they can’t come to the right agreement, they’re apparently willing to continue with Havertz up top next season.

It remains to be seen if they will continue to try to get Gyokeres for a lower price than the release clause, knowing Sporting don’t have any interest in dipping below it.

