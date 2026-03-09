Arsenal target ‘free agent’ attacking midfielder in Andrea Berta masterclass

Arsenal are interested in bringing Julian Brandt to the Emirates Stadium as a free agent in the summer of 2026, according to a German source, and TEAMtalk can reveal that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze are the two recognised attacking midfielders in the current Arsenal squad at the moment, but, like all major clubs, the Gunners are always on the lookout for more talent.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is particularly keen on constantly making the squad better, and it seems that he has found yet another gem to add to manager Mikel Arteta’s collection at the Emirates Stadium.

According to Sky Germany journalist Patrick Berger, Arsenal are keeping tabs on the situation of Julian Brandt.

Brandt will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season and will become a free agent, with Arsenal among the clubs keen on snapping up the attacking midfielder.

Barcelona are also said to be monitoring the 29-year-old Germany international, who has scored 56 goals and given 69 assists in 298 appearances for Dortmund so far in his career.

Berger wrote on X at 6:51pm on March 9, 2026: “Arsenal and Barcelona are among the clubs monitoring the situation of Julian Brandt, who will be a free agent this summer.

“After seven years with Borussia Dortmund, Brandt wants to take the next step abroad, with Spain, Italy and the UK considered potential destinations.

“There are no concrete talks with any club yet. Interesting: Brandt received two inquiries from Premier League clubs during the winter transfer window but turned them down as he wanted to finish the season with #BVB.

“Interesting one to watch for summer … @SkySportDE”

Brandt is at the top of his game, and given that he would not cost a transfer fee, the German would be a bargain signing for Arsenal and would enhance the creative output for Arteta.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa also want Julian Brandt – sources

We can reveal that Arsenal are not the only Premier League club that are keen on a bargain deal for Brandt.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported interest in Brandt from Aston Villa, Newcastle and Tottenham, too.

Dortmund have been trying to convince the attacking midfielder to sign a new deal, but he has decided that it is now time to move on.

Sources have told us that the former Bayer Leverkusen star is keen to test himself in the Premier League.

We understand that the Premier League is Brandt’s preferred destination, but there is interest in him from clubs in the Saudi Pro League and in Major League Soccer, as well.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Arsenal transfer news: Sandro Tonali update, Everton offer incoming

Meanwhile, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported whether Arsenal are the favourites to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are also said to be willing to accept an offer from Everton for one of their gems this summer.

And finally, Arsenal are on the hunt for an ‘explosive’ Spanish winger.

DON’T MISS: Five predicted free transfer moves this summer with Arsenal, Barcelona aiming to strengthen