Arsenal plan to sign ‘perfect’ €100m left-winger to play alongside Saka and Gyokeres and break Man City ‘dominance’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta want to sign a top winger from Paris Saint-Germain and play him alongside Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres to compete with Manchester City, according to a report.

Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are the two recognised left-wingers in the current Arsenal squad, who are aiming to win the Premier League and the Champions League this season.

However, Arsenal manager Arteta and sporting director Berta still plan to strengthen the left wing this summer.

AC Milan star Rafael Leao has been linked with Arsenal, while sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that the Gunners hold an interest in Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao.

Bradley Barcola, too, is on Arsenal’s radar, with Fichajes reporting that the north London club view him as the perfect left-winger to complete the attacking trident that also has Bukayo Saka on the right wing and Viktor Gyokeres playing as the centre-forward.

The Spanish media outlet has reported: ‘Bradley Barcola, who has been dazzling in Ligue 1, is seen at the Emirates Stadium as the perfect partner to bolster their current attacking options and break Man City’s ‘dominance’ of the Premier League.

‘Mikel Arteta is looking for a versatile player who can occupy any attacking position, providing the necessary spark and attacking flair to finally conquer the elusive Premier League.

‘The young Frenchman’s ability to create constant danger would fit naturally into the possession-based system the Gunners currently employ.

‘Alongside established figures like Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres, he would give the London club one of the most formidable attacking lines on the continent.

‘The technical management believes that the talent of the former Lyon player is the definitive leap in quality to compete against the dominance of Manchester City.’

Liverpool also want Bradley Barcola

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, but we can confirm that Arsenal do indeed have interest in Barcola.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on January 8, 2026, that Arsenal had enquired about a possible deal for Barcola.

Sources have told us that Liverpool are also interested in the 23-year-old France international left-winger, who is said to be valued at €100million (£87m, $116.5m).

We understand that, along with Arsenal and Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester City are in regular contact over a deal for Barcola, who has scored eight goals and given six assists in 33 appearances for PSG so far this season.

A source told TEAMtalk in January: “Barcola is one of those players that when mentioned, really piques interest.

“The links to England are real, they know he is not available now but as, and when, he is then they will jump in.

“The Premier League clubs are fully aware of his situation and remain so.”

