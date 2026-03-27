Arsenal are planning to raid Real Madrid to bring Brahim Diaz to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, according to a report, which has also claimed Los Blancos’ stance on selling him.

Despite losing the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City last weekend, Arsenal remain in the hunt for the Premier League title, the Champions League and the FA Cup.

Even if Arsenal win all three of those competitions, the Gunners are unlikely to sit still in the summer transfer window and will make major signings.

According to Sports Boom, Arsenal are planning to make a bid for Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz in the summer of 2026.

The report has claimed that Arsenal are ‘preparing a package including €35million (£30.3m, $40.4m) + bonuses to test Madrid’s resolve’.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is said to be ‘an admirer’ of the Morocco international attacker and ‘intends to utilise him as a creative duo alongside Martin Odegaard to unlock low-block defences’.

Diaz is a very versatile player who can operate as an attacking midfielder, right wing, left wing, second striker and centre-forward.

The 26-year-old Morocco international has scored one goal and given six assists in 31 appearances for Madrid so far this season.

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Real Madrid stance on selling Brahim Diaz

Sports Boom has reported that Tottenham Hotspur, too are interested in Diaz.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported Tottenham’s interest in signing Diaz from Madrid on January 30, 2026.

So, it does not come as a surprise to learn that Spurs remain keen on the 26-year-old Morocco international.

Diaz has never been a regular in the starting line-up under any manager at Madrid and has been used as and when needed.

The winger is out of contract at Madrid in the summer of 2027, so there is a chance that Los Blancos could be persuaded to sell him this summer.

According to Sports Boom, while Madrid are not actively looking to sell Diaz, if the winger expresses a desire to leave, then they will consider letting him go.

However, the Spanish powerhouse will demand between €40m and €45m (up to £39m, $52m) for the winger.

That is quite ambitious, given that Diaz could walk out of Estadio Bernabeu as a free agent in 2027.

Regarding Arteta’s plan to play Diaz alongside Odegaard, it also needs to be asked how that would be feasible.

Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi are guaranteed starters in central/defensive midfield, and it is hard to see Arteta play Diaz and Odegaard together in attacking midfield.

Diaz could slot in at left winger given his versatility, but he is better off on the right, but that position is blocked by Bukayo Saka.

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Latest Arsenal transfer news: Nottingham Forest raid, PSG roadblock

Meanwhile, Arsenal are said to have taken a shine to a Nottingham Forest midfielder, but sources have told TEAMtalk that Manchester City believe that they are in pole position for him.

Arsenal are reportedly planning to ‘swoop’ for a Paris Saint-Germain winger, but the French giants want to hand him a new contract.

And finally, Arsenal have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign a Real Madrid midfielder in the summer of 2026.