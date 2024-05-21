Arsenal warned over ‘desperate’ move for 164-goal striker who might not even improve them

Arsenal have been told to bide their time for a new striker

Arsenal have been warned not to become ‘desperate’ in their chase for a new striker this summer, as one name continues to be linked with a switch to The Emirates.

Mikel Arteta is certain to add a world-class No.9 to his ranks in the coming months, given that many experts feel the Gunners would have tasted Premier League title glory ahead of Manchester City if they had a 20-25 goal-a-season frontman in their ranks.

The north London outfit won more games than they have in any other 38-game season but even chalking up a whopping 89 points was not enough to pip Pep Guardiola’s men to their fourth successive title.

One specific area of improvement that has been targeted is up front, where Arsenal only had one player surpassing 15 goals in the Premier League.

The Gunners have been linked with numerous names, including the likes of Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Alexander Isak and Victor Osimhen, but former Liverpool and Manchester United forward Owen has potentially warned against a move for Brentford ace Toney.

He told Premier League Productions: “The hard thing for Arsenal, at the moment, is not to be desperate for it. It has to be the right person.

“You don’t want to be wasting £70, 80 or £100 million on someone that isn’t quite there because of desperation. [Erling] Haaland became available [for Manchester City] and they said, “right, we can’t afford to miss this”.

“Whereas, at the moment, can you get some of the players that would be good for Arsenal? Arguably… Then you look at players on that lower rung that you could get and I would avoid that.

“Arsenal are doing fine as they are so I would avoid that, it’s only if that real top one becomes available that’s going to make the big difference.

“Don’t be desperate. Bide your time. When you are ready to pounce, just don’t miss and go and get the best.”

Toney not necessarily the answer for Arsenal

Toney will almost certainly be on the move this summer, as Bees boss Thomas Frank revealed earlier in the season, but Owen is not fully convinced he is the answer.

The former England striker added: “Someone like Ivan Toney at Brentford, he is going to be available this summer.

“But do you get somebody like that when there are question marks? Is he going to be able to up his game? Has he got the class to come off and do all the things?

“You need the personality. You need all of those things. There will be players out there that are very good and people will be telling Arsenal to get them.

“Ivan Toney might be the answer, don’t get me wrong. All I’m saying is there will be players desperate to walk to Arsenal now and they will become available.

“But I would bide my time and wait for the right person. If he’s not available now, but next year, then fine. But don’t waste your bullets.”

Toney could get an opportunity to put himself firmly in the shop window this summer after being named in England’s 33-man provisional squad for Euro 2024 on Tuesday and is unlikely to be cut when the party is reduced to 26.