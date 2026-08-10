Arsenal have been told it would take an “astronomical” fee for Tottenham Hotspur to sell Cristian Romero to their great rivals, while the Gunners are also considering another Premier League defender.

In the space of 12 months, Romero has gone from being a hero at Tottenham, after helping them win the Europa League, to something akin to a villain following his end to last season with the north London team.

Spurs are ready to move on from the volatile Argentine, who is a walking red card at times due to his reckless challenges, as they have signed centre-backs Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi this summer.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will be without influential defender William Saliba due to a back injury, but they still have Gabriel Magalhaes, Piero Hincapie, and Cristhian Mosquera in their ranks.

However, the Premier League champions got to where they were last season by having strength in depth, hence the links with a number of centre-halfs.

Argentina international Romero has been given the green light to leave Tottenham for around £34m this summer, with the 28-year-old still having just under three years left on his current deal.

Reports suggest the defender is keen on a move to the Spanish top-flight, with teams such as Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid credited with interest in his services. Moreover, TEAMtalk revealed that Barcelona are also keeping tabs on the ex-Atalanta man.

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Romero’s move to Arsenal unlikely, as Konsa remains on radar

But a move from one north London club to another seems remote, even if Romero himself is keen on a deal.

That is according to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs, who states that Arsenal would have to move heaven and earth to get that transfer over the line. Meanwhile, they are not giving up on Aston Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa, whose contract expires in 2028.

The 28-year-old, who starred for England at this summer’s World Cup, is said to have a price tag of around £60m which is not to Arsenal’s liking. But if a window of opportunity opens later on in the window, the Gunners could be circling.

When asked about the likelihood of Romero joining Arsenal, Jacobs said on talkSPORT on Monday, “Very slim, unless there’s a clause that we don’t know about, because Tottenham don’t want to do business with Arsenal.

“And as you said, it would take astronomical money to even start a conversation. And Arsenal have been quite disciplined in the market. Romero would be open to Arsenal as one option, but nothing really more to say at this point. And Atleti[co] are the ones working on this deal. They know the number because Napoli have already agreed a €40m fee.

“It’s just a case of being unable, as it stands, to get terms over the line with the player. Because as he said last year, he would be very open to a move to La Liga, which by all accounts would be both a football and a family decision. So as it stands, Atleti feel in control.

“Barcelona could, in theory, with Ronald Araujo going off to Liverpool on an initial loan with a buy option, also look to strengthen in defence. But La Liga is looking like the most likely destination.

“And if Arsenal want to change that, they would likely have to put crazy money on the table and still hope that Tottenham answer that call. Arsenal are also keen on Ezri Konsa. There’s a goal on the valuation with Aston Villa, but they’ve not given up on that as a possible option as well.”

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