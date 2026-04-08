Another outlet are reporting that Arsenal are ready to ‘cash in’ on Gabriel Martinelli this summer, while we understand he could join a European giant in a double raid.

Having broken through at Arsenal with Bukayo Saka, Martinelli was billed as a future world-class winger for the Premier League giants, though he has stagnated in recent seasons.

The 24-year-old has great natural ability and his pace is a huge asset, though he is often wasteful in the final third and has only scored one Premier League goal this season.

There is little room for improvement with Arsenal‘s stacked squad, though the left wing department is certainly an area to look at, as there are better players available than Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

But following their immense investment in recent windows, the Gunners were always going to have to sell before buying this summer and Martinelli is the ‘prime candidate’ to be offloaded.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal will ‘reluctantly cash in on’ Martinelli as they have a ‘new addition lined up’. His replacement is not named, but the signing of a left winger is likely to be a priority for the club this summer.

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Double raid for Martinelli and another Arsenal star

Last week, we reported that the Gunners intend to ‘sacrifice’ Martinelli this summer to raise funds, with four clubs plotting a move for the £50m-rated winger.

It has previously been reported that five players are most at risk of being sold by Arsenal this summer, including Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Ben White.

We have also reported that Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are a possible destination for Martinelli, with the European giants plotting a double raid on Arsenal with another attacker targeted.

Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon is among those linked with Arsenal as a possible replacement for Martinelli, and former Gunners winger Anders Limpar has picked him out as an ideal signing.

Limpar told Bettingsidor.se: “Personally, I think Arteta told Trossard that he wanted him to sign a new contract, but that it wasn’t the plan that he should play. Martinelli was on the way to Saudi Arabia and then Arsenal signed Eze. He was the main target because Arteta wasn’t happy with Trossard or Martinelli.

“He bought Eze to be in that spot, but if we were to speak about Anthony Gordon for that left wing spot, Gordon is one of the best players in the Premier League with his pace and everything, and he is already playing for England. But you will have to pay £60 million for him and I don’t know if Arsenal have that kind of money.”

“But Gordon is a personal favorite of mine and it is a shame he left Everton, but he has done wonderful at Newcastle.”

Latest Arsenal news: Gunners eye Liverpool hijack and Real Madrid raids

RB Leipzig standout Yan Diomande is another option for Arsenal, and the Liverpool target has reportedly decided when he would like his next move to happen.

Arsenal could also strengthen in midfield, with reports claiming ‘contact has been made’ over the addition of a Real Madrid star.

And the Gunners could end up signing two Real Madrid players this summer, with the Premier League leaders involved in a seven-way battle for a transfer.