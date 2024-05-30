Arsenal winger targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

Arsenal are ready to reinvigorate their attack this summer and while the main focus will be on finding a centre-forward they could take the chance to replenish their wings too – so here are all the wingers they’ve been linked with.

For a few seasons now, concerns have been building about the overuse of Arsenal’s star player Bukayo Saka. Therefore, it remains a topic on the agenda for the club to bring in more competition and cover out wide.

But they are not exclusively looking at right-wingers, since they could bolster the ranks on the left too if an opportunity emerges. Edu will be leaving no stone unturned in the quest to give Mikel Arteta’s squad those crucial finishing touches ahead of another potential Premier League title battle.

Here are all the wingers linked with Arsenal ahead of the summer 2024 transfer window. Divided by league, TEAMtalk guides you through each player’s situation and how likely a move to Arsenal appears to be.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Kaoru Mitoma

Current club: Brighton

Age: 27

Contract expires: 2027

Although Mitoma’s 2023-24 season wasn’t quite as exciting as his 2022-23, he remains a player of interest for many. Reports in Spain recently claimed – to a degree of surprise – that Arsenal were leading the race for the right-footed forward.

Pedro Neto

Current club: Wolves

Age: 24

Contract expires: 2027

A long-term topic of links with Arsenal, Neto could be gearing up for a summer exit from Wolves. TEAMtalk has confirmed the left-footer is on Arsenal’s radar, but they are battling most of their top-six rivals to land him and would likely have to offer a fee surpassing Wolves’ current record sale.

Michael Olise

Current club: Crystal Palace

Age: 22

Contract expires: 2027

Arsenal were named as contenders for the left-footed Olise in British newspapers recently, but TEAMtalk has since verified that he only wants to pick between Chelsea and Manchester United for his next club.

Marcus Rashford

Current club: Manchester United

Age: 26

Contract expires: 2028

It was TEAMtalk who told you in early May that Arsenal are interested in Rashford and could make a bid for the out-of-form forward, but it would have to be of a significant fee to tempt Manchester United into selling their academy graduate. Other outlets have since backed up Arsenal’s interest, including claims of contact between Rashford and Arteta.

LALIGA

Raphinha

Current club: Barcelona

Age: 27

Contract expires: 2027

Reports in Spain and England have put Arsenal forward as suitors for former Leeds winger Raphinha, who keeps being linked with a Barcelona exit but has also been mentioned as a target for various other clubs.

Rodrygo

Current club: Real Madrid

Age: 23

Contract expires: 2028

Speculative Spanish reports claimed Arsenal were in contact with Rodrygo in March, but more recent (and reliable) information suggests he won’t be leaving Real Madrid this summer.

Nico Williams

Current club: Athletic Club

Age: 21 (turns 22 in July)

Contract expires: 2027

Various British outlets have revealed Arsenal’s interest in Williams, with one website even claiming they could trigger his release clause. However, as with many of these potential targets, there are other clubs battling for his signature too; in March, TEAMtalk learned of interest from London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham.

REST OF EUROPE

Desire Doue

Current club: Rennes

Age: 18 (turns 19 in June)

Contract expires: 2026

After enjoying a breakout season in Ligue 1, versatile attacking midfielder Doue has caught the attention of many clubs, but online reports in May claimed Arsenal are the ones who could make the first contact for him.

Rafael Leao

Current club: AC Milan

Age: 24 (turns 25 in June)

Contract expires: 2028

There has been speculation in Spain about Arsenal moving for Leao, Serie A’s top assist provider in 2023-24, but it seems far-fetched due to his high price tag. Fabrizio Romano has also denied any knowledge of the move being possible.

Donyell Malen

Current club: Borussia Dortmund

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2026

After previously playing in Arsenal’s academy, Malen continues to be linked with a return to the club. German expert Florian Plettenberg has confirmed a comeback could be a concrete option for the right-footer, who has openly admitted he would be willing to re-join Arsenal.

Antonio Nusa

Current club: Club Brugge

Age: 19

Contract expires: 2027

After coming close to joining rivals Tottenham in January, Nusa apparently emerged onto Arsenal’s radar in March, but the reports from Spain are yet to be verified elsewhere.

Vakhtang Salia

Current club: Dinamo Tbilisi

Age: 16 (turns 17 in August)

Contract expires: Unknown

Arsenal rivalled Man City for the Premier League title in each of the past two seasons and both of those clubs were said to be leading the race for Georgian wonderkid Salia, per British reports in April – though he would have to be one for the future.

Crysencio Summerville

Current club: Leeds United

Age: 22

Contract expires: 2026

Summerville seems set to move on from Leeds after they stayed in the Championship and has been linked with many top-flight clubs, including Arsenal (according to a Spanish report in March that also listed plenty of other admirers, some of whom appear more likely to sign him).

REST OF WORLD

Gustavo Nunes

Current club: Gremio

Age: 18

Contract expires: December 2028

Arsenal were said to have fallen behind in the race for right-footed Brazilian prospect Nunes, per an update in the British tabloids in April.

Estevao Willian

Current club: Palmeiras

Age: 17

Contract expires: 2026

Estevao is another Brazilian prospect Arsenal have been linked with, by South American journalists, but TEAMtalk has since confirmed he will be on his way to Chelsea instead.

OTHER POSITIONS

