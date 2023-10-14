Arsenal wonderkid sends clear message to Arteta amid links to La Liga outfit

Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino has clarified his ambitions for the future as the teenager has been the subject of interest from a La Liga club.

The Gunners have produced some excellent talents over the years and Mikel Arteta has played an instrumental role in their development.

Indeed, players like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe are both academy graduates who have played vital roles under Arteta over the years.

Patino is a fellow academy graduate who is held in high regard by plenty of Arsenal fans. The 19-year-old impressed while on loan with Blackpool last season and has made a good impression on loan with Swansea this year.

In the Championship this season, Patino has already scored one goal and has provided three assists in his first nine appearances for the Welsh club.

The dynamic midfielder recently shed light on his ambitions for the future as he used William Saliba as a prime example of someone who benefited from going out on loan.

“It’s about getting a lot of minutes and playing a lot of games. I’ve always wanted to create a lot of chances and get goals and assists,” Patino told Mail Sport.

“Saliba is a different player to me. He’s a centre back, big, powerful, so for me it’s inspiring to see someone from Arsenal being able to go on loan, make a name for himself and come back and show his qualities at Arsenal because it is a massive club.

“Everyone’s journey is different. Bukayo went straight from academy to first team, Eddie went on a few loans, Emile went on a few loans, so everyone’s journey is different.

“But ultimately, it’s about getting to where you want to get to, and that’s the same for me. I want to play in the first team at Arsenal and being here is a massive pathway to help me do that.”

Patino has made two senior appearances for Arsenal under Arteta, but he is yet to feature in the Premier League. Based on his recent comments, this seems to be his aim for the future.

Arsenal are aware of La Liga interest

While plenty of Arsenal fans will be keen to see Patino back at the Emirates in the future, Arteta could be prepared to sell the youngster in order to sign a midfield target of his own.

The Gunners remain interested in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and it just so happens that the Spanish club like the look of Patino.

Reports from Spain have suggested that Patino could be used in a deal to land Zubimendi. This will no doubt be a tough decision for Arteta to make as he ponders what to do with the youngster.

Patino’s contract with Arsenal runs until 2025 and while he seems keen on making a name for himself in north London, he might be forced to make way.

Arsenal will continue to monitor the 19-year-old throughout the season with Swansea, but Arteta could be forced to make a decision on the youngster’s future sooner rather than later.

