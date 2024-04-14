Arsenal youngster tipped to snub Fulham in favour of Juventus following brutal Arteta decision

An Arsenal academy graduate has been tipped to snub a move to Fulham in favour of joining Juventus instead, with two other Italian clubs also reportedly interested.

Mikel Arteta has a good track record when it comes to developing youngsters, but given how well Arsenal are doing at the moment, the pathway from the academy to the senior squad is steep.

Arsenal have plenty of rising stars on their books all looking to make an impact in the first team squad, although not all of them will be able to make it.

Charlie Patino is someone that Arsenal fans will have been familiar with for quite some time. He made his senior debut for the Gunners in 2021 and has since spent the last couple of seasons out on loan.

He’s currently playing for Championship outfit Swansea City, although the loan spell hasn’t exactly gone to plan. The 20-year-old hasn’t started in the league since the start of January as he’s struggled to make an impression under new manager Luke Williams.

Reports from earlier this month claimed that Arteta is ‘expected to sanction’ the midfielder’s exit in the summer as the youngster doesn’t seem to have much of a future in north London.

Plenty of clubs are interested

While some English clubs have been eyeing up the Arsenal academy graduate, a move abroad seems the most likely outcome at this stage.

Fulham have been among the clubs linked with Patino but according to Calciomercato, Patino himself ‘would prefer’ to move to Juventus who have also been keeping eyes on the youngster.

The report also claims that Inter ‘have also set their sights’ on the Arsenal star and Milan are also keeping tabs on his situation.

However, if Patino does decide to move to Italy, a switch to Juventus is deemed to be his ‘most likely destination’ at this point in time.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently provided some extra insight into Patino’s situation and he confirmed that Arsenal are yet to make a definitive decision on his future.

“At the moment, there are no talks between Charlie Patino and Arsenal over a new deal,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“So it’s a possibility for the young midfielder to leave the club in the summer, but I’m told that final decision will be made at the end of the season when there will be talks with the player’s representatives. Let’s see how that conversation will go.”

The creative midfielder is also said to be attracting interest from clubs in Spain, although it remains to be seen if any of those clubs will make a concrete offer.

