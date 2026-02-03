Arsenal are ready to go all in to bolster their strikeforce this summer having already earmarked Julian Alvarez as their number one summer target – and Atletico Madrid’s stance on a would-be sale gives Mikel Arteta renewed confidence he can land a player billed as the Gunners’ ‘missing piece’.

It’s been a dream season so far for Arsenal, who boast a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table and won eight out of eight group games in the Champions League – a club record run of results in the competition. With a squad seen by many as the best in the Premier League, and arguably all of Europe, everything looks in place for the Gunners to enjoy a dream end to the season.

However, like any well-run club, Arsenal are not prepared to stand still and, after a very quiet January transfer window, the club are already putting plans in place for more squad improvements in the summer window.

Indeed, we exclusively broke the news on January 22 that Arsenal had held ‘discreet talks’ with Atletico Madrid over a future move for Alvarez – a report backed up some 24 hours later by ESPN.

And amid ongoing disappointments that Vikor Gyokeres has not quite delivered as well as expected, it’s now reported in Spain that the Gunners are ready to spend big to ensure they finalise the signing of the World Cup winner this summer.

Now Spanish website Fichajes claims Arsenal boss Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have ‘a plan in place’ to ‘lure’ the World Cup winner to Emirates Stadium this summer – and they are ready to meet Atletico’s eye-watering financial demands to make it happen.

Per the report, Atletico are willing to let Alvarez leave – backing up our reports over the tentative talks with Arsenal over a proposed summer move for the former Manchester City man – if their huge €100m (£86.6m, $118m) asking price is met.

Branded the ‘missing piece’ for Arsenal, the report also suggests Arsenal are open to ‘possible creative solutions’ including potentially swapping players to lower the price needed to sign Alvarez.

This also backs up what we reported last week: that Arsenal were open to offering the Spanish giants their pick of two current Gunners stars to help lower the price and as part of an ambitious swap approach.

Gary Lineker talks up £86.6m Alvarez transfer

With Atletico already signing his potential replacement by negotiating a loan-to-buy option for Al-Hilal striker Marcos Leonardo, worth a future €40m, the Spanish giants have already effectively cleared the path for Alvarez to depart the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.

Having scored 40 times in 87 matches for Atletico (11 in 30 so far this season), many feel the addition of Alvarez can further improve Arteta’s side as they look to build on the foundations of this season.

Former Match of the Day host Gary Lineker also reckons the signing of Alvarez for Arsenal is an opportunity no to be missed.

“I saw they were linked with Julian Alvarez, who I know is not entirely happy with life at Atletico.. Now that is the sort of player you know can handle the big occasion – he’s a World Cup winner for crying out loud,” Lineker told The Rest is Football podcast.

“Someone like that at Arsenal would be game over. But they do need one or two of these current forwards to start scoring on a reasonably regular basis.”

Arsenal news: Tonali transfer truths; two more young strikers chased

Meanwhile, reports that Arsenal are in talks with Newcastle over a staggering move to sign an elite star have been dismissed by our sources amid reports that a staggering £70m plus approach had been made.

That report emerged in the moments after David Ornstein had confirmed Arsenal were in the market for a late signing on deadline day and following confirmation that one of Arteta’s favourites was facing a long spell on the sidelines.

The Gunners clearly have their eyes on the future too, with two young strikers – one from Scotland, and one from the Championship – both strongly linked with moves to Emirates Stadium on deadline day.

