Arsenal 10-man striker shortlist revealed as Mikel Arteta eyes his own Erling Haaland

Mikel Arteta has made signing a striker his transfer priority and a report has revealed that Arsenal sporting director Edu has drawn up a 10-man shortlist for the position.

The Gunners have been linked with various centre-forwards in recent windows but have had to rely on Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Kai Havertz this season.

The trio have scored 17 goals between them in the Premier League this term, which is a good return.

However, if they could bring in a more prolific front man who could reach those numbers on his own, that could be the difference between them lifting titles and not.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Nketiah has been informed that he is free to leave in the summer as he won’t be guaranteed playing time next season, so the Gunners will have to bring in a replacement for him, too.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal have drawn up a 10-man striker shortlist as Arteta eyes his own prolific front man.

Arsenal ponder big-money moves for proven goal scorers

The report names Brentford striker Ivan Toney as a ‘long-term target’ for Arsenal, but they are reluctant to get drawn into a bidding war for him given his valuation of around £70m.

Manchester United are also big admirers of Toney, along with Chelsea, so it seems likely that the Bees’ forward will be moving for a big fee this summer.

The Mirror claims that Arsenal have also scouted Benjamin Sesko, who has 11 goals in 34 games this season for RB Leipzig. The 20-year-old is just one young striker being eyed by Arsenal sporting director Edu, however.

The Gunners are one of several clubs considering a move for Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres, who has netted a stunning 36 goals in 39 games this season since leaving Coventry City for the Portuguese giants.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, the Gunners may be tempted to test Newcastle’s resolve by making a bid for striker Alexander Isak this summer as the Magpies scramble to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time too and is also being chased by Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

He has a release clause of around £113m in his contract and it remains to be seen whether the North Londoners will be able to match that fee.

Gunners also keeping an eye on cheaper options

While the likes of Toney, Gyokeres, Isak and Osimhen would all be big-money additions, Arsenal are also keeping a close eye on cheaper options.

Per the Mirror’s report, Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez, who is 22 years old and has 24 goals this season, could be an option, while ‘Brian Brobbey may have grown tired of Ajax’s struggles.’

Arsenal are also keen on Porto’s Evanilson and know him well having faced him in their Champions League last-16 tie recently.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has 22 goals and six assists this season, while another target, Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface, 23, has 16 goals and nine assists to his name.

Another striker from Germany Arsenal could swoop for is Lois Openda, who has broken into the Belgium national team since hitting form with Leipzig.

The 24-year-old has 23 goals this season, including two against Manchester City in the Champions League.

