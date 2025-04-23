Arsenal have been handed a major lift as Real Madrid have seemingly dropped their interest in Bukayo Saka by agreeing a lucrative new long-term deal with Vinicius Junior instead.

Vinicius is now seen as one of the best players in the world, having developed massively with Real Madrid since joining the club as a teenager in July 2018. The winger led Madrid to victory in the Champions League, LaLiga and Supercopa de Espana (Spanish Super Cup) last season by notching an incredible 25 goals and 12 assists in 40 appearances.

Vinicius was devastated to miss out on last year’s Ballon d’Or – which was awarded to Manchester City midfielder Rodri – but he has returned with a vengeance this season by putting up 20 goals and 14 assists in 46 matches.

It might not be the best season for Madrid, with Carlo Ancelotti at risk of being replaced, but they could still win both the Spanish title and Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup).

There has been uncertainty surrounding Vinicius’ future over the past 12 months as the Saudis have drawn up a monumental contract to tempt him into leaving the Bernabeu.

But according to Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian is ‘on the verge’ of signing fresh terms with Madrid.

Talks are at the final stages as the two parties just need to agree on whether the new contract will run for five years or four years with an option to extend.

Romano adds that Vinicius ‘always wanted to stay’ at Madrid.

That is despite the Saudi Public Investment Fund trying to offer him an eye-watering €1billion (£857m / $1.14bn) to head to the Middle East.

Vinicius contract benefits Arsenal

Mikel Arteta will be delighted about Vinicius’ decision as it likely means Madrid will no longer raid Arsenal for their own superstar, Saka.

It emerged last week that Madrid had identified Saka as an elite signing option in case they lost Vinicius. They were planning to move Rodrygo to his favoured position on the left flank and put Saka at right wing if Vinicius followed the money to Saudi Arabia.

Madrid were even tipped to offer as much as €120m (£103m / $137m) for the England ace after being thoroughly impressed by his performances during their two Champions League games, during which Arteta’s side eased to victory.

But talks for Saka are no longer necessary as Vinicius is poised to remain in Madrid’s forward line.

Arsenal may still have to deal with Madrid in the future, however. The Spanish giants are known to be huge admirers of William Saliba as they plan a defensive revamp.

Madrid see Saliba as ‘the Jude Bellingham of defenders’, as the 24-year-old looks set to dominate European football for years to come.

It was recently claimed that Arsenal have agreed to inform Madrid if they ever decide to sell the Frenchman. This suggestion has yet to be backed up though, with Arteta desperate to keep Saliba for the long run.

Arsenal in striker talks; Klopp stance

Meanwhile, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has begun talks over the signing of a goal-per-game centre-forward, as per a report.

Berta has seemingly convinced Arteta to change striker targets.

Elsewhere, Jurgen Klopp has reportedly decided the four teams where he would consider returning to management, with Madrid among them.

