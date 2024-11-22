Arsenal ‘active’ in chase for frustrated Real Madrid star as Tottenham watch on

Brahim Diaz could have his pick of Arsenal or Tottenham

Arsenal hold concrete interest in ‘unhappy’ Real Madrid ace Brahim Diaz, while Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on his situation, it has been claimed.

Reports claim Diaz is frustrated with his lack of minutes under Carlo Ancelotti this season, as he has largely been used as a substitute to impact games late on. This has opened up the possibility of the former Manchester City player returning to England, with several clubs eyeing his signature.

Arsenal are ‘actively’ monitoring Diaz and will swoop in if the central attacking midfielder – who can also shine as a right winger – pushes for a Real Madrid exit.

The report originates from TBR Football and explains how Diaz could follow in the footsteps of other players such as Martin Odegaard, Mesut Ozil and Dani Ceballos by joining Arsenal from Madrid.

There is ‘concern growing’ in Diaz’s camp that he will have to leave the Bernabeu in order to become a regular starter elsewhere, which could play into Arsenal’s hands.

Mikel Arteta’s side may face competition for the electric 25-year-old, though. The report adds that Tottenham and Newcastle are in the frame for Diaz too, believing he is undervalued at Madrid.

Interestingly, Diaz is not the only Madrid playmaker being watched by Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle.

They are among a host of the Premier League’s biggest clubs who are hoping that Arda Guler will be made available for transfer in the near future.

Guler, like Diaz, is struggling for starts due to the fierce competition for places at Madrid.

Ancelotti has insisted that 19-year-old Guler has a bright future in the Spanish capital, which suggests Diaz is the more likely of the two to leave.

Brahim Diaz would be exciting Arsenal capture

Diaz would be a great signing for Arsenal. The Gunners have long been on the lookout for a right winger who can provide cover for Bukayo Saka, and Diaz’s versatility means he could fulfil that role while also improving Arteta’s midfield options.

Plus, Arsenal’s lack of spark when Martin Odegaard was out injured showed that Arteta needs another creative midfielder who can cause opposition defences problems with his forward-thinking play.

Diaz would be a great solution as he has fantastic dribbling ability and great vision.

Arsenal will have to pay a significant fee for the Morocco international, though. Madrid are in a strong negotiating position as they have him tied down until June 2027.

Previous reports have valued Diaz at around €40million (£33.2m / $41.6m).

Arsenal news: La Liga pursuit ramped up; signing blasted

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly stepped up their chase to sign Villarreal’s Alex Baena.

It is claimed that Arsenal sent a scout to watch the left winger during Spain’s 2-1 win over Denmark over the international break.

Baena has a €60m (£50m / $63.1m) release clause in his contract, though his stunning assists record means he could be worth every penny.

Baena joining would show Raheem Sterling that Arsenal do not intend to sign him permanently following his loan from Chelsea.

Pundit Stan Collymore has labelled Sterling ‘one of the flops of the season’ and claimed he has ‘stunk the place out’ at Arsenal.

