Encouraging details have surfaced over a proposed Arsenal deal to sign Arthur Melo from Juventus, but a move will rely on a second signing going through first, per a trusted source.

The Brazilian midfielder, 25, moved to Juventus in 2020 in co-ordination with Miralem Pjanic moving the other way from Barcelona. But just 18 months on, Arthur’s time in Turin appears to be coming to an end.

Arthur has become a bit-part player under Max Allegri this season. Since returning to full fitness at the beginning of October, Arthur has started just three matches in Serie A.

As such, today’s Paper Talk shed light on a rapidly developing situation with Arsenal.

The Gunners are seeking reinforcements to bolster their central midfield ranks. Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans is admired, but prising him away from the King Power will cost a small fortune.

Instead, a loan deal for Arthur Melo appears far more gettable. Furthermore, the midfielder is reportedly open to reigniting his career elsewhere.

The move would give both parties the chance to assess one another. But it’s a formula that has served Arsenal well in the past with Martin Odegaard. And they will hope for similar success with the former Barcelona man if they can secure his signature.

Double-edged update on Arthur Melo pursuit

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided a fresh update on the state of play.

Romano tweeted Gunners boss Mikel Arteta ‘approves’ Arthur. Whether that means he has given Arsenal the go-ahead to pursue a deal, or whether he simply admires the Brazilian is unclear.

Nonetheless, further good news was present with Romano declaring Arsenal are ‘prepared to cover [Arthur’s] salary.’

However, before a deal can be made, Juventus will first seek to sign a suitable replacement. They are seeking to offload fellow midfielder Aaron Ramsey this month, while Weston McKennie continues to be linked with an exit too.

A new addition must therefore be signed to avoid being caught short in the engine room. If achieved, negotiations over an Arthur move to north London could quickly ramp up.

Vlahovic demand leaves Arsenal sweating

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s hopes of securing the Dusan Vlahovic transfer look likely to be tested by a strong demand from Fiorentina that threatens to see the deal wrestled away from them.

Arsenal’s attacking ranks could soon dwindle with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah facing uncertain futures. Alexandre Lacazette could be offered a new, two-year contract, but whether he commits is another matter. As such, reports have claimed that the Gunners want to sign Fiorentina striker Vlahovic in January.

What’s more, they have supposedly ‘not been put off’ after learning a move will cost £150million in total. The Serbia international has scored 16 goals this season. He also finished 2021 as the second-highest scorer in Europe’s top five leagues.

Amid a plethora of admirers, it seems it is Arsenal who appear nearest to a deal. However, The Independent reports that Fiorentina are holding out for a £62m (€75m) fee for their prized asset.

And while the Gunners are looking to pay the fee off in instalments, the paper claims La Viola have other ideas. Indeed, they reportedly want a vast chunk of his sizeable fee paid up front. Arsenal, on the other hand, would rather spread the cost out over the reported five-a-half-year deal they want to hand the Serbian.

Furthermore, Arsenal also hope to lower his asking price by including Fiorentina loanee Lucas Torreira as a makeweight. And while the Serie A side are ready to make the Uruguayan’s stay permanent, they want Torreira’s deal to remain separate.

As a result, football.london speculates that may well open the transfer door for Manchester City or Tottenham.

