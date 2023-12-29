Arteta ‘asks about’ high-value Barcelona star that can solve two Arsenal issues

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly ‘asked about’ Barcelona full-back Sergi Roberto, as he ‘highly values’ the player.

Arteta recruited a new full-back in the form of Jurrien Timber in the summer. It followed a disappointing end to last season in which Rob Holding played a number of games while William Saliba was absent through injury.

Arsenal struggled in those games, with Holding not having played regularly enough to be ready for such crucial matches while chasing the title.

Had Timber been at the Emirates last season, either he or Ben White could have played centre-back, with the other of the pair playing on the right, and the title might not have slipped away.

As such, the signing seemed a contingency to ensure the Gunners aren’t caught short this term in search of those honours.

It’s not panned out that way, though, as Timber was injured 50 minutes into his first Premier League match and is yet to return to action.

The Arsenal defence has largely been useful – only Liverpool have conceded less in the league this season – with the best defenders all being available pretty much all season.

However, it seems Arteta might still be hoping to improve the backline if he can.

Arteta asks Barcelona about Sergi Roberto

Indeed, Spanish outlet Sport reports the Arsenal boss is keen on Barcelona full-back Roberto.

According to the report, the boss has ‘asked about’ the availability of the Spaniard.

It’s said Arteta ‘highly values the figure’ of the Barca man.

That said, if it’s made clear that the Gunners will be able to sign him, it seems the boss could give a transfer for Roberto a good crack.

Versatility suits Gunners

While Roberto played the majority of last season as a right-back, he’s been split between the defence and a central-midfield role this term, having the skills to play in the middle after starting his career there.

As such, he’d be a useful asset to Arsenal as he could fill two separate positions.

While the first-choice defenders are all fit, there seems little need for another right-back, but Roberto would be on standby if somebody was to be injured.

However, the potential that Thomas Partey could leave the club soon is ramping up. It was recently reported Arsenal would be willing to get him off the books as soon as possible in order to ensure they receive a decent fee.

Roberto could be a perfect replacement in holding-midfield, and with Arteta being a big fan of his, it’s a move that could have legs.

