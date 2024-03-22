Mikel Arteta to axe Chelsea linked Arsenal flop this summer; Real Madrid star eyed as major upgrade

The future of Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale is increasingly unclear and reports from Spain suggest that they have identified a goalkeeper to replace him.

Ramsdale is behind David Raya in the pecking order and the performances he’s had in the games he has played haven’t earned him any favours from Mikel Arteta.

The former Sheffield United man made a terrible blunder in his last Premier League appearance against Brentford, which has only reduced his chances of breaking back into the starting XI.

David Raya also earned hero-like status when he helped Arsenal qualify for the Champions League semi-finals with a fantastic performance against Porto.

A number of sides are reportedly considering offering Ramsdale an escape chance, with Arsenal’s London rivals Chelsea among those linked.

A move away from the Emirates would probably be the best thing for the England international’s career and as a result, the Gunners have drawn up a shortlist of potential replacements.

Arsenal tipped to sign Real Madrid star

According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Arsenal are interested in a summer move for Real Madrid shot-stopper Andriy Lunin.

The Ukraine international is under contract at the Bernabeu until 2025 and it remains to be seen whether Madrid will be open to a sale.

Lunin has played a key role for Madrid this season as the result of an injury to their first-choice keeper Thibaut Courtois.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was initially preferred by Carlo Ancelotti, but the Chelsea loanee’s poor performances have led to Lunin being given a stating spot.

The 25-year-old has made 17 LaLiga appearances so far, conceding just 11 goals and keeping an impressive eight clean sheets in the process.

The report claims that Arsenal ‘would be willing to offer close to €20m (approx. £17.2m) for Lunin’ and are prepared to double his current salary to €7m per season (approx. £6m).

This would give Lunin a weekly wage of around £115,000 at Arsenal, which would make him the club’s 12th-highest earner.

Given the seriousness of Courtois’ injury, it’s likely that Madrid would have to sign another goalkeeper before sanctioning the Ukrainian’s departure.

Nevertheless, Lunin is certainly a player for Gunners fans to keep a close eye on over the next few months.

