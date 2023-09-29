Arteta becomes desperate for new Arsenal defender deal as latest priority emerges

Arsenal will look into a new deal for Benjamin White after Mikel Arteta decided it should be a priority to keep the defender for the long term, according to a report.

White has been an Arsenal player since 2021, when he joined from Brighton. His contract at the Emirates Stadium is due to last until 2026, but he could spend even longer at the club if they get their way.

According to the Daily Mirror, Arteta is desperate for White to commit his long-term future to Arsenal. Therefore, the England international is the next player in line to earn a new contract in north London.

In recent months, Arsenal have convinced Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba, Reiss Nelson, Aaron Ramsdale and, as TEAMtalk anticipated, Martin Odegaard to sign new contracts.

There is no urgent pressure on them to tie White down, since he still has three years remaining on his terms. However, in the bigger picture, a new deal could reward the 25-year-old and send a clear signal about where he will be spending the prime of his career.

White has been ever-present in the Premier League so far this season for Arsenal, nor has he missed a minute in the Champions League or Community Shield from one appearance apiece in those competitions. He also started their Carabao Cup win at Brentford.

After arriving as a centre-back, White has adjusted to a right-back role over the past 12 months or so, especially since the integration of William Saliba alongside Gabriel Magalhaes centrally.

Arsenal also invested in Jurrien Timber this summer, another option who can play in the same two roles as White, but his long-term injury means he won’t be an obstacle to the former Leeds loanee for gametime just yet.

White is closing in on the landmark of 100 appearances for Arsenal, having featured in all of their league games last season, when they finished as runners up to Manchester City.

