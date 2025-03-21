Arsenal are closer to signing their dream winger target than all other suitors, though a reporter has explained how Tottenham could disrupt the Gunners’ plans with a connected second deal.

Arsenal again boast the Premier League’s meanest defence this season, with their mark of 24 goals conceded three fewer than runaway leaders Liverpool. The difference between the two sides has been in attack, with the Reds outscoring Arsenal 69 goals to 53.

Mikel Arteta and incoming sporting director, Andrea Berta, are well aware of where Arsenal are short and signings will be made to remedy the issue.

A new starting left winger along with a potent striker are on the shopping list. Regarding the wide role, Arsenal’s dream target is understood to be Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.

And according to a fresh update from BILD’s Christian Falk, Arsenal are leading the likes of Bayern Munich in the race to sign the explosive Spaniard.

“It’s not true that Bayern Munich are in the lead for Nico Williams,” began Falk. “I think, at the moment, Williams is closer to a move to Arsenal than Bayern Munich, as the Bundesliga club can’t be as concrete as they would like as things currently stand.”

Falk went on to explain Bayern must move an attacker on first before they can make a proper play for Williams.

Among those they’re willing to offload includes Kingsley Coman who per Falk, is a wanted man at Tottenham.

As such, Spurs could conceivably throw a spanner in Arsenal’s works by signing Coman and freeing up Bayern to pip Arsenal to Williams.

“Williams is still very high on the list at Bayern, but Max Eberl, head of sport, has to sell players first,” continued the BILD chief.

“They want to sell Kingsley Coman (linked to Tottenham, Newcastle and Saudi Arabia). If they can manage this, they could take the money and use it to help sign Williams.

“Serge Gnabry is also on the for-sale list, but no club is interested at the moment. So, Bayern have to wait and see if they can make a sale for Coman.”

Arsenal can trigger Nico Williams release clause

Williams, 22, has scored nine goals and provided seven assists across all competitions for Athletic this season.

While those figures aren’t up to the standards of wingers like Mohamed Salah or Raphinha, for example, the expectation is Williams’ output will dramatically rise when playing in a superior team.

Indeed, Williams was among the stand-outs when starring for Spain at Euro 2024.

With Williams on one side and Lamine Yamal on the other, Spain boasted an unstoppable one-two punch from out wide, as England found out to their cost in the final.

Athletic can be taken out of the equation by way of a relatively modestly-priced release clause. Williams can be signed for just €58m/£48.7m, though his salary demands will be substantial.

In the event Williams doesn’t join Arsenal, TEAMtalk has been informed Liverpool’s Luis Diaz is a player of interest to the Gunners.

However, it’s important to note the Colombian is not their first choice on the left wing, with that honour still belonging to Williams.

