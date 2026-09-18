Mikel Arteta has delivered updates on the fitness of four Arsenal defenders ahead of Saturday’s tricky Premier League trip to Brighton, while one pundit is predicting there could be some bad blood in the contest on the south coast.

The contest at The Amex is the Gunners’ last fixture before the international break, with the reigning Premier League champions looking to make it eight wins from eight in all competitions after a stunning start to the new campaign.

And, speaking ahead of the contest, Arsenal boss Arteta has revealed the injury status of Jurrien Timber, Cristhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapie and Ben White.

White was forced off at half-time at Sunderland last weekend but Arteta indicated all is well with his right-back, stating “All good. We have another training session this afternoon, so very positive about everybody.”

When asked if any of the other defensive trio would be available to take on the Seagulls, Arteta delivered more good news, adding: “Everyone is fine. We still have another training session this afternoon, but I’m very optimistic about all of them.

“They all want to be involved, and we’ll use the final session to make sure they’re ready.”

Timber was rested on Tuesday night as Arsenal ran out 4-2 winners at Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup third round, with the Dutchman currently having his workload managed following his recent return to fitness on the back of a minor groin procedure over the summer.

Furthermore, Mosquera has been absent since feeling tightness in his hamstring in the 1-0 win at Aston Villa last month, while Hincapie has been short of minutes and missed the midweek win at Portman Road where he likely would have started, had he been passed fit.

Ezri Konsa has partnered Gabriel Magalhaes in the Premier League and Champions League and is expected to take his place alongside the Brazilian again at The Amex.

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Sutton predicts some bad blood in Brighton vs Arsenal

Meanwhile, BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton predicts the potential for some needle on the south coast in what should be a cracking contest which he sees the Gunners winning 2-1.

The former Blackburn striker wrote: “Arsenal are the real deal and I don’t see any weaknesses in their team, as their impressive win at Sunderland underlined. They are brave going forward, but they are also street-wise defensively and can see out a game when they have to, time-wasting or not.

“They have that steel about them but I also think they could expose Brighton if Hurzeler’s side go toe-to-toe with them, which is what I am expecting.

“There might be a bit of an edge to this one after Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler had a pop at Arsenal over their time-wasting when they beat the Seagulls near the end of last season.

“I love the way Brighton play and I was at Old Trafford to watch their comeback to beat Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

“The issue I have with Brighton in this game, however, is that Arsenal are not Manchester United. They are a cut above that.”

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