Arteta ecstatic as Arsenal announce fantastic agreement for new top earner

Arsenal have officially confirmed Martin Odegaard has signed a new and improved deal that makes him their highest paid player.

The Norwegian playmaker, 24, has developed into one of the Premier League’s most effective creative forces over recent years.

Odegaard pulled the strings superbly for Arsenal last term who gave Man City more than a run for their money atop the Premier League. The midfielder scored 15 and assisted eight in the league and was named in the PFA Team of the Year.

Odegaard’s contract was due to expire in the summer of 2025, meaning he had lass than two years remaining.

Per the Athletic, Odegaard had begun to court interest from heavyweight suitors on the back of his imperious displays for Arsenal.

However, the Gunners captain had zero intention of leaving north London and has committed his future to the club.

Arsenal confirmed the contract extension via their official website, with the Athletic adding further detail.

Odegaard has penned a five-year deal that’ll keep him at the Emirates until 2028. There is no option for an extra 12 months.

Per the Athletic’s David Ornstein, Odegaard has now become Arsenal’s highest paid player, though the reporter stopped short of stating the amount he’ll earn.

However, the Evening Standard previously reported the contract signed by Bukayo Saka back in May nets the winger ‘£200,000 a week, which could rise to £300,000 a week with bonuses.’

Per the Athletic, Odegaard has now pipped Saka to top spot in the Arsenal salary stakes.

Odegaard speaks after Arsenal extension

Responding to the development via Arsenal’s club media, Odegaard said: “Signing a new contract was a really easy decision for me for lots of reasons. Mainly what we are doing right now as a club is special, and I want to be a part of that.

“I’m really excited for what’s to come here. I’ve found a place where I can be really settled and call my home.

“My story is a bit different maybe, as I moved around different clubs since I was 16.

“At Arsenal, since the first day, I’ve felt great and this is definitely my home now. I just want to say thanks to everyone working at the club and of course, our fantastic supporters.

“I will continue to give everything to bring success to this club in the years to come.”

