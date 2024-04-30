Arsenal have held positive early talks with a dominant defender who a fresh report claims will strike a ‘full agreement’ with the Gunners this summer.

It’s been a wildly encouraging campaign for Mikel Arteta’s side who may yet win their first Premier League title since 2004. The fate of the league is in Manchester City’s hands. Victory in each of City’s last four games would see Pep Guardiola and co. lift a sixth EPL title in seven years.

Nonetheless, Arsenal will continue to pile on the pressure until the final act and even if they do fall short, the Gunners look well-placed to go one better next season.

Arsenal are not only the league’s top scorers but also boast the meanest defence. They’re already overmatching most sides in the division on a weekly basis and per the Guardian, will be even stronger next term.

The newspaper recently reported Arsenal will be given another £200m-plus warchest to spend on new players this summer. That comes after Arsenal’s spending surged past £200m when landing Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz last year.

Among the positions Arsenal are seeking to invest in is centre-back, especially if Jakub Kiwior is sacrificed.

Any new arrival will face an almighty struggle to disrupt the excellent partnership formed by William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. Nonetheless, Arsenal are a club who’ll hope to regularly compete on all fronts and superb strength in depth is a must.

Saliba is the player who generally receives the warmest praise, though Gabriel has been just as dominant this season. The Brazilian is also an ungodly threat from set pieces in the opposition’s box.

Full Gabriel agreement expected this summer

The Daily Mail reported late last week that Arsenal had held preliminary talks with Gabriel over extending his stay in north London.

Gabriel’s existing deal doesn’t expire until 2027, though Arsenal are determined to reward the 26-year-old for his exemplary displays and tie his future to the Gunners for the long haul.

The early discussions were labelled ‘positive’ and a fresh update from Football Insider has delivered further good news.

They state a ‘full agreement’ is expected and Gabriel’s new contract could be signed, sealed and delivered during the upcoming off-season.

That news will be greeted warmly by Arteta and Arsenal fans alike. At 26, Gabriel is only now entering his prime years as a centre-back and his partnership with Saliba could define what’s shaping up a be a trophy-laden era for the Gunners.

