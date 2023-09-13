Arteta ecstatic as top Arsenal star wards off league champions’ interest with ‘very happy’ remark

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be delighted upon hearing what club captain Martin Odegaard had to say about his future following rumoured interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Odegaard enjoyed a fantastic campaign in 2022-23, registering 15 goals and eight assists in 37 Premier League games, while also pulling the strings from midfield. The attacking midfielder’s classy performances were integral to Arsenal’s title push, though they ultimately ran out of steam and were beaten to the trophy by Manchester City.

Odegaard has started the new season just as he finished the last, having scored in Arsenal’s league victories over Crystal Palace and Manchester United. Odegaard staying fit and playing to the best of his ability will be crucial if Arsenal are to overthrow City in the Prem and go far in the Champions League, too.

The 24-year-old’s game-changing displays for Arsenal have unsurprisingly resulted in interest from top clubs. Real Madrid were tipped to move for Odegaard last year, as they included a ‘right of first refusal’ in the deal which took him to the Emirates in August 2021.

In the summer, reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG were linked with an audacious bid to try and snare Odegaard.

Luckily for Arsenal fans, no such offer arrived and Odegaard has remained as Arsenal’s skipper. But even if PSG did try their luck, it does not seem like the Norway international would have wanted to leave North London.

While on international duty, Odegaard has been quizzed about his future. He told Nettavisen (via the Evening Standard): “I don’t have much to say, apart from the fact that I am very happy at Arsenal and I hope I can be there for a long time. Beyond that, I have no comment right now. Now, it is the national team that is in focus.”

Arsenal could soon tie Odegaard down for the long run, too. On Sunday, journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed Odegaard is the next pivotal star the Gunners hope to agree a new contract with. That comes after they finalised fresh terms with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba and Aaron Ramsdale.

Martin Odegaard set for Arsenal stay

Odegaard will likely be flattered that some of Europe’s biggest clubs are monitoring his performances. However, it would be silly for him to leave Arteta’s side in the near future.

Arteta is clearly building something at Arsenal, and they now have a genuine chance of ending City’s grip on the Prem crown.

As the captain of Arsenal, Odegaard can be the leader of that process and ultimately lift the trophy, should the club achieve their goal.

