Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to make a huge raid on Arsenal in the summer of 2025 by trying to pinch one of Mikel Arteta’s top talents.

The Gunners have assembled an impressive squad capable of going toe-to-toe with Manchester City for the last two seasons, and while there is still room to strengthen, concerns are growing over potential game-changing exits.

And one of those could be bound for the Bernabeu if Real get their way this time next year.

According to the latest reports, Los Blancos are looking into signing William Saliba and are now putting together a plan to sign the Arsenal centre-back.

DON’T MISS: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window

Thankfully from the Gunners’ perspective, it’s suggested no bid will be forthcoming right now as Madrid have other plans as they focus on Kylian Mbappe’s high-profile arrival in Madrid.

However, 2025 could present a massive problem to Arsenal, with Carlo Ancelotti known to be a huge fan of Saliba and the Italian is pushing Madrid to make sure they’re in a position to try and sign him next year.

Clock ticking down on Real Saliba bid

From the north London club’s point of view, that means they still have plenty of time to work on a bumper new contract for the Frenchman and convince him to stay.

The France international has excelled for club and country in recent times and been labelled a ‘very special talent’ by Arsenal teammate Gabriel Jesus.

But any interest Real have in the Gunners man is likely to be met with an eyewatering price tag.

Indeed, it’s reported that Arsenal will demand a huge sum in excess of £100m to even consider the prospect of a sale for one of the first names on Arteta’s team sheet.

However, it appears that Saliba to Madrid is very much one to watch going forward – especially if he keeps producing at the level he has at Euro 2024 and then for the Gunners again next season.

READ NEXT: Edu ‘contacts’ Barcelona to bring Arteta ‘obsession’ to Arsenal with cheeky cash-plus-player bid made