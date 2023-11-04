Arteta gets final say as Arsenal respond to shock Euro giant move for Gunners talent

Arsenal have told Italian giants Milan that defender Jakub Kiwior will not be moving in the January transfer window, though that stance could change depending on how Mikel Arteta uses him, according to a report.

Arsenal paid Serie A outfit Spezia £20million to sign Kiwior in January. The centre-back arrived at Arsenal to provide competition and cover for the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. Jurrien Timber has also moved to the Emirates, though he will miss most of the season after tearing his ACL in just his second appearance for the club.

Due to the strong partnership of Saliba and Gabriel, Kiwior has spent a majority of the campaign on the bench so far. Although, he did play a full 90 minutes in the recent 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United, and that marked his sixth appearance in all competitions.

Even though the Poland international has only recently joined Arsenal, there are already rumours he might move on to play more regularly elsewhere.

On Friday, Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport claimed Milan are interested in taking Kiwior back to Serie A.

Fellow Italian source Tuttomercatoweb have now provided their information on the player’s future. They state that Milan have contacted Arsenal to discover whether Kiwior will be available to sign in January.

The North London side have told Milan that he will not be going anywhere this winter. They feel Kiwior could end up playing a role in Arsenal’s title challenge if either Saliba or Gabriel gets injured.

Although, the decision ultimately rests with Arteta. If he opts against giving Kiwior game time in the coming weeks, then Arsenal could change their minds and allow the 23-year-old to head to Milan on loan. After all, Timber will return to full fitness later this season, and Takehiro Tomiyasu can also operate as a centre-half if needed.

Arsenal likely to keep Jakub Kiwior

But if Arteta continues to rotate Kiwior with either Saliba or Gabriel, then Arsenal will maintain their stance that he will not be moving. As Kiwior was in from the start against Sheff Utd, it seems this is the more likely scenario.

As a result, Milan will probably have to give up on their hunt to sign Kiwior. Gazzetta dello Sport have suggested the Rossoneri will move for Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly if Kiwior cannot be signed.

It would make a lot of sense for Arsenal to reject Milan’s advances and keep Kiwior at the club.

In recent years, Manchester City have had the best squad depth in the Premier League, and this has helped them dominate several competitions – including the league – at once. If Arsenal were to sell players like Kiwior, then this would put them at greater risk of an injury crisis, affecting their ability to chase City down.

