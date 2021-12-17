Ballsy Arteta has two-month plan, as full Aubameyang punishment surfaces

Mikel Arteta is prepared to roll the dice over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after a report revealed the extent of the Arsenal manager’s proposed punishment.

Aubameyang was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy earlier this week after reporting back late from a trip to France. The striker’s tardiness had implications on the club’s Covid-19 protocols and was not his first indiscretion at the club.

Arteta ruled the 32-year-old out of selection contention for their last two league matches against Southampton and West Ham. The Spaniard then confirmed his centre-forward will again be overlooked for the trip to Leeds on Saturday.

However, according to the Telegraph, that will only be the beginning for the Gabon superstar. Per their report, his exile from the Arsenal team could last for another two months until mid-February.

Firstly, they state Aubameyang is ‘no longer training with the first team.’ Despite a hectic fixture list looming over the festive period, that situation is not expected to change until he reports for AFCON duty in early January.

At that point, Aubameyang will link up with Gabon at the tournament in Cameroon.

If Gabon progress to the latter stages of the tournament, Aubameyang wouldn’t return until well into February. The Telegraph article states Aubameyang is ‘not expected to play for the club again’ until after he returns from AFCON.

Arteta leaves Aubameyang ‘in the dark’

The report stresses that the player has not gone on strike. Instead, the club have developed a tailored training programme which he will work on alone at the club’s training complex.

The possibility of Aubameyang being loaned out or sold while away in Cameroon is acknowledged. Though his colossal wages are a huge hinderance to any potential suitor.

Arsenal looking at Aubameyang replacements The Gunners are looking to shift their former captain after everything that's happened recently.

As such, it will be left up to Arteta whether Aubameyang will be re-integrated into the squad when his AFCON stint concludes.

The report also adds that the player has been ‘left in the dark’ regarding any Arsenal transfer plans for him. If the Gunners do intend to sever ties in January, Aubameyang is seemingly unaware at present.

Aubameyang offered to three teams?

Meanwhile, Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly been offered to three clubs following his captaincy debacle.

The former Borussia Dortmund star was stripped of the armband earlier this week following a second disciplinary breach this year. He has been left out for Arsenal’s last two Premier League games, victories over Southampton and West Ham, and will also miss Saturday’s trip to Leeds.

Now, it seems work is being done behind the scenes for Aubameyang to leave north London. Sport Witness, citing Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, claim the attacker has been offered to three teams.

They are Serie A clubs Milan, Inter and Roma. Aubameyang’s agent is working hard on finding him a new team, and one of those three could fit the bill.

There is one major stumbling block, however. The Gabon international’s huge wages are out of reach for all three potential suitors.

This means Aubameyang will have to seriously lower his wage demands before an Arsenal exit can go through.

