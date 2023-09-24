Arteta fumes over ‘really really poor’ Arsenal moments; provides Declan Rice injury update

Mikel Arteta cut a frustrated figure when discussing the two goals Arsenal conceded against Tottenham, while the Spaniard also provided an injury update on Declan Rice.

Arsenal twice surrendered leads in the north London derby and were made to settle for a point after drawing 2-2 with Tottenham.

The Gunners opened the scoring in the 26th minute when Bukayo Saka’s effort deflected in off Cristian Romero with Guglielmo Vicario stranded.

Son Heung-min equalised prior to the break when escaping his marker before guiding home an accurate cut-back from close range. James Maddison crafted the opportunity after leaving Bukayo Saka in his dust down the left flank.

Saka more than made up for his part in Son’s leveller when putting Arsenal back in front from the penalty spot after half time. Saka kept his nerve when slotting straight down the middle, though the lead wouldn’t last long.

Almost immediately after the restart Jorginho – substituted on for the injured Declan Rice at half time – got caught dawdling in possession.

Maddison picked the Italian’s pocket before racing towards goal and squaring for Son to score his second of the match.

Both sides had opportunities to win it, though a point apiece was arguably the fairest outcome.

Arteta dismayed at Tottenham goals

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Arteta said: “We feel like we lost two points.

“When we had dominance and control in the game [Spurs] scored straightaway. We had a huge chance with [Gabriel Jesus], big moment for us.

“We came back [after the break], started quite good and scored the goal and straightaway you conceded. So emotionally that was a difficult one to take.

“We lacked a lot of composure on the ball and made it a basketball game. In the last 15, 20 minutes we pushed and pushed but didn’t get the winner.”

Arteta was then asked if it was a simple case of bad luck, though doubled down on the poor nature of the goal his side conceded.

“We conceded two really really poor goals,” continued Arteta. “At this level they’re going to punish you because they have top players.”

“We’re obviously disappointed with the goals [Arsenal conceded] but mistakes are a part of football. You have to live with them.”

Declan Rice injury update

On Rice who was withdrawn at half time, the Gunners boss added: “He was really uncomfortable during the match, some back issue and we had to take him off.”

Arteta concluded by stating his Arsenal squad must get used to competing with depleted numbers. Rice aside, Arsenal were without Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard for the contest, all due to injury.

“We lost four huge players and today we lost Declan as well. We play again on Wednesday (Brentford, EFL Cup), but these are the things we have to get used to.

“We did a lot of things in the game to be able to win the game but when you make mistakes like this it becomes really difficult.”

READ MORE: Arsenal suddenly want to sign ‘unpredictable’ attacker just months after his latest move