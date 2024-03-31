Arteta in dreamland as Arsenal accelerate signing of Europe’s deadliest striker for mind-boggling fee

Arsenal can sign Viktor Gyokeres for well below his release clause

Arsenal can sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres for well below his release clause, while various sources all confirm the Swede is being targeted and one report claims talks over the super signing have begun.

Portuguese giant Sporting sanctioned a club-record transfer worth €24m (including add-ons) to sign Gyokeres from Coventry City last summer.

The move has already proven an almighty masterstroke, with the Sweden international amassing outrageous numbers this season.

The 25-year-old has scored 36 goals and provided 14 assists in 40 matches across all competitions. For context, his mark of 50 goal contributions surpasses the tallies put up by Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this season.

Gyokeres has helped fire Ruben Amorim’s side to the top of the Primeira Liga. Sporting currently hold a one-point advantage over Benfica and also boast a game in hand.

However, Gyokeres’ exploits have aroused the attention of Arsenal who according to the reliable David Ornstein, are in the mix for a blockbuster deal.

Writing in a Q&A on Thursday, Ornstein revealed: “As previously reported and widely documented, Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) and Viktor Gyokeres are admired [at Arsenal].

“As is Evan Ferguson, but the price Brighton would want and the season he has had perhaps makes him less likely at the moment.

“I don’t see it being a Victor Osimhen or Ivan Toney. There will be other options, too. I’ve seen Alexander Isak linked and Arsenal went for him in the past, but I don’t have any information on that at this point.”

A recent report from talkSPORT took it a step further, insisting Gyokeres has been installed as Arsenal’s No 1 striker target.

Furthermore, according to Caught Offside, Arsenal chief Edu has made initial contact with his Sporting counterparts regarding a summer swoop.

Sporting will sell Gyokeres for discounted fee

Gyokeres’ current deal in Lisbon contains a release clause worth an even €100m. At current exchange rate that equates to roughly £85.6m.

But according to a fresh update from the Mirror, the Gunners won’t have to pay full price.

Citing reports in Portugal it’s claimed Sporting will actually do business for Gyokeres to the tune of €80m/£68.5m.

In further good news for Mikel Arteta, the report declares Gyokeres is ‘set to be sold’ this summer.

With Sporting apparently open to selling and Gyokeres available at a discounted rate, a transfer to the Emirates is there for the making.

AC Milan are also sizing the 25-year-old up, though it’s noted Gyokeres prefers a move to the Premier League.

Chelsea could yet provide competition for Arsenal and will make a striker signing of their own this summer.

But given the current trajectories of the two clubs, choosing Arsenal over Chelsea seems an easy decision to make at present.

