Arsenal have leapt to the front of the queue in the race to sign Martin Zubimendi this summer after the cost of the deal scared off their biggest competitors for the Real Sociedad star’s signature.

The Gunners are enjoying what is shaping up to be a tremendous season, having won through to the Champions League quarter-finals and having also edged their way back to the top of the Premier League with just 10 games left to go. And the prospects of Arsenal winning a first Premier League crown since 2004 – their Invincibles season – will very much hinge on the result in theit titanic Premier League battle against three-time reigning champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Victory in that game would very much give Arsenal the confidence to go on and lift the title.

In the meantime, plans are already going on behind the scenes at further team strengthening this summer. To that end, manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu have two positions at the forefront of their mind: a new striker and a midfielder.

The need for a new number nine is well documented and exciting news on Monday claimed the Gunners are very much alive in the race to sign Victor Osimhen – and for a bargain new fee at that.

But Edu and Arteta also very much crave a new midfield signing too, especially with plenty of uncertainty surrounding a number of their current options in the engine room.

Indeed, Thomas Partey has endured an injury-hit campaign and reports have claimed Arteta has run out of patience with the Ghanaian and is ready to move him on.

Arsenal in clear to sign Martin Zubimendi as rivals deem deal ‘too costly’

And while Jorginho could be offered the chance to sign a new deal after winning Arteta around, there will be a certain vacancy to fill with Egyptian Mohamed Elneny certain to leave at the end of his current contract.

The hunt for a new midfielder is already well underway and reports in recent months have documented the Gunners’ interest in impressive Real Sociedad man Zubimendi.

The 25-year-old is now regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in LaLiga, having made himself a regular for the Basque side and also now with the Spain national side.

That form has, predictably, earned him a plethora of admirers with Barcelona and Bayern Munich both among those keen on his signature.

Indeed, the latter are especially attracted to Zubimendi, feeling his game compares to that of one of their former stars (and current managerial target) Xabi Alonso, who also hails from the same region of Spain.

Sociedad, however, are not willing to let their star man leave on the cheap, regularly pointing his suitors towards the significant €60m (£51.5m) clause in his deal. To that end, they are now willing to consider his sale for any less.

However, with Barcelona already out the running owing to their tight finances, Sky Germany now claims Bayern too are to drop out of the race, feeling the current asking price for the 25-year-old is ‘too expensive’.

As a result, the Gunners are currently seen as the player’s sole suitors and most likely destination this summer.

Arsenal have also reportedly been made aware of the current state of affairs, gifting Arteta a dream chance to land his man and help form a dream, new-look midfield partnership alongside Declan Rice next season.

Zubimendi’s deal at Sociedad does not expire until summer 2027 and he has made 184 appearances for La Real since debuting in the 2018/19 season.

