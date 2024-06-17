Arsenal will make a push to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen “in the next few days”, with reports from Italy revealing details of their upcoming bid as well as the Nigerian’s stance on joining the Gunners.

Arsenal remain intent on signing an elite-level centre-forward to potentially add the finishing touches to a squad on the cusp of winning top honours.

The Gunners initially sought to sign Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig. However, the Slovenian ace has committed his future to Leipzig for one more year at least.

A transfer is now off the table until 2025, at which point a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ between club and player will see sizeable offers considered.

A 12-month delay is of no use to Arsenal, however, who with one or two blockbuster signings could finally topple Manchester City and end their 20-year wait for a Premier League title.

To that end, Arsenal are understood to have turned their gaze elsewhere and Girona’s Artem Dovbyk is on their radar.

Dovbyk was the top scorer in LaLiga with 24 goals last season, though news from Italy suggests a far higher profile signing is in the works.

Arsenal to bid for Victor Osimhen

According to journalist Ciro Venerato, Arsenal intend to launch a significant bid for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen “in the next few days”.

“Arsenal will make an attempt with Napoli in the next few days after many rumours,” stated the reporter. “The Gunners wanted Sesko, who instead decided to stay at Leipzig.”

Osimhen has made no secret of his desire to seek a new challenge and the Nigerian dreams of playing in the Premier League.

Arsenal are very much a team trending in the right direction and are one of two heavyweight sides from England showing interest.

Chelsea are the other Premier League team hovering, while PSG have also been linked with signing Osimhen to replace Kylian Mbappe who has joined Real Madrid.

Napoli can be removed from the equation if a buying side trigger’s Osimhen’s release clause. According to Fabrizio Romano, the clause is worth an eye-watering €130m/£110m.

A transfer fee of that size would make Osimhen Arsenal’s most expensive ever signing. The current record is the £105m paid to sign Declan Rice from West Ham one year ago.

Arsenal plan lower opening offer

But according to Venerato, Arsenal’s hope is a deal can be struck for a more modest figure. Reports three days ago – which revealed Arsenal were in contact with Osimhen’s camp – pointed to a still sizeable €100m/£85m figure.

“[Arsenal] will now try with the Nigerian [who dreams of the Premier League] but not by paying the onerous amount of the clause, but a lower sum,” continued Venerato.

“Napoli will have to evaluate the pros and cons.”

Napoli have publicly stressed they’ll not entertain bids below the value of the release clause.

However, club president Aurelio De Laurentiis previously revealed the expectation in Naples is Osimhen WILL depart this summer.

“He will go to Real Madrid, PSG or some Premier League team,” said De Laurentiis. Given their Mbappe coup, Real Madrid are now a non-factor in the saga.

Aged 25, Osimhen is just now entering his prime years, though has already proven he can be the man to end title droughts.

Indeed, Osimhen’s 26 league goals in the 2022/23 season helped fire Napoli to their first Serie A title since 1990.

If Arsenal do thunder in with an offer in the £85m range, Napoli will have a big decision to make.

