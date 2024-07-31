Arsenal have agreed personal terms with major signing number three and a discounted bid is expected to be accepted, while an attacker whose exit is paving the way for the move has passed a medical.

Arsenal have already wrapped up two major signings this summer, with goalkeeper David Raya the first to arrive. The Spaniard excelled during a season-long loan at the Emirates last season and Arsenal saw fit to activate their £27m option to buy.

Elsewhere, the Gunners added to what is already the Premier League’s meanest defence on Monday when unveiling Riccardo Calafiori. The Italy international cost £42m to prise out of Bologna.

The 22-year-old left-footer can play left-back or centre-back and is expected to be used primarily at left-back. However, he’ll also provide cover at left centre-back on the rare occasions Gabriel Magalhaes misses out.

Calafiori will also be afforded license to roam forwards and inside into midfield, much in the same way Trent Alexander-Arnold does at Liverpool.

After addressing the goalkeeper and defensive positions, a move for a new central midfielder quickly came into focus.

But before Arsenal could accelerate any pursuits, the Gunners were first required to offload a player and they’re on the cusp of doing just that through Emile Smith Rowe.

Smith Rowe Fulham-bound after passing medical

The homegrown attacker is the subject of an agreed deal with Fulham worth £27m plus £7m in add-ons.

Smith Rowe has agreed personal terms with the Cottagers and per Fabrizio Romano, the 24-year-old passed a medical on Tuesday.

With Smith Rowe’s sale on the cusp of completion, Arsenal have ramped up their hunt for a new midfielder and that has taken them to Spain.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Arsenal agree terms with Mikel Merino

Per both Romano and reports in Spain, Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino.

Reports state a four-year deal running until 2028 has been agreed with the 28-year-old.

The positive developments don’t stop there, however, with news of Arsenal thundering in with a verbal offer worth €30m/£25.3m plus add-ons also emerging.

Real Sociedad had originally valued Merino at €50m/£42.1m, though were forced to lower their asking price given Merino has less than one year remaining on his contract.

Romano and the same sources in Spain all strongly suggest Arsenal’s discounted bid WILL be accepted by Real Sociedad.

Another clue a deal will be the done comes in the form of Real Sociedad lining up PSG’s Carlos Soler as their replacement for Merino. Discussions to bring Soler back to Spain are reportedly advanced.

Merino already has Premier League experience

Assuming Arsenal do get a deal for Merino over the line, his spell at Arsenal won’t be his first stint in England.

Merino – who has racked up 28 caps for Spain over the last four years – was previously on the books of Newcastle.

Merino joined Newcastle on loan from Borussia Dortmund ahead of the 2017/18 campaign. The loan contained an obligation to buy pending appearance targets which was quicky triggered.

However, the £8.5m signing was sold to Real Sociedad for £10m after just one season at St. James’ Park and it was back in his home country where Merino’s career truly took off.

DON’T MISS: Fabrizio Romano reveals stunning promise Man Utd made to Chido Obi-Martin that stumped Arsenal