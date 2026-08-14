Arsenal have a deal for their priority target ’99 percent done’, according to a report which also claims the player has informed his current club he wishes to join the Gunners.

Arsenal’s perfect end to the window would see them sign a versatile defender, a superstar left winger, and a potent new striker. Deals on all three fronts are being actively explored by Andrea Berta and co.

The need to add another defender stems from ongoing issues with William Saliba and Jurrien Timber.

Saliba will miss several months of action while he recovers from a back injury suffered while playing for France at the World Cup.

Timber is projected to miss the beginning of the new campaign amid a persistent groin problem that shows no signs of going away.

Those two players would be guaranteed starters for Mikel Arteta, and given Arsenal are a team hoping to compete on four fronts every year, excellent strength in depth is a must.

As such, a centre-back who is equally adept at playing at right-back is wanted. Barcelona’s Jules Kounde and Jarell Quansah of Bayer Leverkusen are under consideration, but the true prize is Ezri Konsa.

The Aston Villa and England ace is Arsenal’s priority target for the new signing in the rearguard, and the signs now suggest he’ll be moving to north London before long.

Arsenal set to sign Ezri Konsa – report

TEAMtalk understands Konsa was considered by Liverpool prior to the Reds moving for Ronald Araujo. However, Liverpool were put off by Villa’s £60m asking price.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed Arsenal were in negotiations for Konsa’s transfer. Those talks were taking place both with Villa and with Konsa and his camp.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, then verified Konsa is Arsenal’s top target earlier on Friday. He also brought news of Arsenal prepping a bid worth in excess of £50m.

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And according to the latest from Football Insider, Konsa to Arsenal is a deal that is rapidly advancing and WILL be made.

Firstly, they stated: ‘Ezri Konsa’s move to Arsenal is “99 per cent” done after he informed Aston Villa of his desire to leave.’

It was then claimed club-to-club discussions have reached the ‘final stages’ and an agreement is now ‘expected’ in due course.

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