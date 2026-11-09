Arteta in dreamland with Arsenal set to complete major triple deal by January

Arsenal have made significant progress in their efforts to secure new contracts for Martin Odegaard, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, with all three agreements on course to be finalised before January, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The Gunners have been in discussions with the influential trio for much of 2026, with the club making it a priority to extend the contracts of three players they regard as central to Mikel Arteta’s plans.

All three are currently tied to Arsenal until 2028, but the club are determined to reward their importance and ensure their long-term futures are settled.

We understand there is growing confidence at the Emirates that the deals can be completed before the end of the year, with club sources confirming the intention is to have all three agreements wrapped up by Christmas.

Odegaard is a particularly important figure in those plans, with the Arsenal captain having rediscovered his best form after overcoming the knee problem that disrupted his previous campaign.

The Norwegian, who turns 28 in December, was instrumental in helping Arsenal secure the Premier League title after returning from injury and has again become a central figure this season.

His performances have not gone unnoticed across Europe, with Bayern Munich among the elite clubs monitoring his situation. However, Arsenal are determined to keep their captain in north London, while we understand Odegaard is very happy at the club and has no desire to look elsewhere.

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Arsenal accelerating talks with Odegaard, Timber and Rice

Timber is another player Arsenal are keen to tie down after establishing himself as one of the finest right-backs in European football.

The Dutch international endured a difficult start to life in England after missing his entire debut season following his move from Ajax in 2023, but he has since become a hugely influential member of Arteta’s squad.

The manager’s faith in Timber has been clear, with the defender restored straight into the starting XI whenever fit enough to play.

His versatility, defensive quality and ability to contribute in possession have made him a key part of Arsenal’s plans, and the club are keen to ensure his future is secured.

Rice completes the trio, with Arsenal equally determined to reward the England international for his importance since arriving at the Emirates.

There is less immediate urgency around Rice’s situation because of the additional option in his existing terms, but the club’s intention to agree an improved long-term deal remains clear.

Sporting director Andrea Berta is delighted with the depth Arsenal have assembled through their recruitment in recent transfer windows, but retaining the players who have become the backbone of the side is viewed as just as important as adding new faces.

The Gunners believe keeping their core group together will be crucial as they look to build on their Premier League success and compete across multiple fronts.

With talks progressing on all three fronts, Arsenal are increasingly confident they can head into what is expected to be a busy January transfer window having secured the futures of Timber, Odegaard and Rice.

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