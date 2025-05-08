Arteta in dreamland as goal-per-game striker chooses Arsenal over Man Utd

Mikel Arteta could soon have something to really smile about

A striker who can revolutionise Arsenal’s attack and bring major honours back to the Emirates wants to join the Gunners ahead of Manchester United, and sources have confirmed a deal can be made for less than expected.

Defeat to PSG in both legs of their Champions League quarter-final clash resigned Arsenal to yet another trophyless season. The Gunners have unquestionably taken giant strides forward during Mikel Arteta’s reign, though silverware remains frustratingly out of reach.

Just one FA Cup and two Community Shields have been banked since Arteta took charge in 2019. However, TEAMtalk has been reliably informed whisperings of Arteta being under pressure are wide of the mark.

Sources told our insider, Fraser Fletcher, that Arteta has complete backing from Arsenal’s hierarchy who believe the Spaniard is the right man to deliver either a Premier League or Champions League, or even both.

To aid Arteta’s cause, Arsenal will make major signings this summer, with additions wanted in central midfield, on the left wing and crucially, up front.

Today’s update regards the striker position, with reports from the BBC and Telegraph painting an incredibly positive picture for Arteta.

Alexander Isak of Newcastle remains the club’s ideal signing, though there is a growing acceptance it will be impossible to get the green light from Newcastle who value the Swede at an eye-watering £150m.

That actually suits sporting director, Andrea Berta, down to the ground, with David Ornstein previously revealing Berta favours signing Viktor Gyokeres instead.

The Sporting CP hitman has demolished defences this season, notching an incredible 52 goals in 48 matches across all competitions. His record in the UCL also stands up, with Gyokeres scoring six times in Sporting’s eight matches during their group stage campaign.

The 26-year-old will be allowed to leave Sporting at season’s end and a reunion with Ruben Amorim – his former manager at Sporting – has been touted.

Indeed, Man Utd too are on the hunt for a potent new striker and the Amorim connection appeared to give the Red Devils an obvious advantage.

But according to The Telegraph, Gyokeres is prepared to snub his former boss and sign with Arsenal instead.

The report read: ‘Sources claim Gyokeres has told Amorim he would consider joining United only if he is guaranteed Champions League football.

‘United could secure that if they win the Europa League but, as things stand, it is believed Arsenal are Gyokeres’ most likely destination should he leave Sporting.’

A separate report from the BBC confirmed Gyokeres’ stock is ‘rising’ within Arsenal’s recruitment team headed up by Berta.

Groundwork had reportedly been laid for the signing of RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko as a cheaper alternative to Isak.

However, at Berta’s behest, Arsenal are now giving full priority to signing Gyokeres who can arrive for a fee well below his €100m release clause.

The report stated: ‘The appointment of Berta has resulted in Gyokeres’ stock rising, with sources in recent weeks indicating there is considerable internal backing for a move for the Swede, despite much of the groundwork having been completed on a deal for Sesko.’

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg confirmed last week that Arsenal have already held talks over Gyokeres’ signing.

Viktor Gyokeres transfer fee

Gyokeres’ release clause is set at €100m, but as mentioned, he can be signed for a heavily reduced sum due to a verbal pact.

The pact was made between all parties in exchange for Gyokeres agreeing to remain in Lisbon for the 2024/25 season. Per Fabrizio Romano and Florian Plettenberg, Gyokeres can now be signed for a fee in the €65m-€75m range.

Sporting’s decision looks to have been justified, with the club currently sitting top of the Primeira Liga and on course to win their second successive title.

With 38 goals in 31 league matches this season, Sporting would not be top of the table had they sold Gyokeres in either of the previous two windows.

Nonetheless, it does mean the club are now in line to collect a fee some distance below Gyokeres’ true market value.

If Sporting win another Primeira Liga title and Arsenal sign one of world football’s premier frontmen at a discounted rate, all involved will be winners with one notable exception – Man Utd.

