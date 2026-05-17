A major Arsenal deal could come at ‘any moment’ after the Champions League final, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal are on the cusp of making history over the coming weeks. The Gunners have the chance to win the first Champions League title in the club’s illustrious history, if able to beat reigning champions PSG, of course.

On the domestic scene, Arsenal are on course to lift their first Premier League title since the Invincibles season of 2003/04.

The bedrock of the team is the defence, while the club’s prowess at set pieces can never be overlooked.

Manager Arteta is the one shaping the club’s approach to games, while much of the credit for the club’s success in the transfer market must go to sporting director Andrea Berta and his predecessor Edu.

And according to the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Berta is primed to rubberstamp a brand new deal for Arteta very soon after the campaign concludes.

Mikel Arteta to sign new and improved Arsenal contract

Reporting on his YouTube channel, Romano explained: “Mikel Arteta remains in conversations with Arsenal over a new contract, but nothing will be done or completed now.

“It’s a topic for after the end of the season. Now the full focus is on the Premier League title and Champions League.

“After that, any moment could be good for Arsenal and Arteta to continue their conversations and try to close the agreement over a new deal.”

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Arteta is currently contracted until the end of next season and is the second highest paid manager in the Premier League, earning approximately £15m per season.

Pep Guardiola currently fills top spot, though TEAMtalk understands there are serious chances for the Spaniard to walk away from Manchester City in the summer.

If Guardiola does take flight, former Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca, is the chosen one to take his place in the City dugout.

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