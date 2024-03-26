Arteta buzzing as Newcastle star refuses to rule out stunning Arsenal move to replace exit-bound player

Newcastle could be forced into selling some star players this summer as they scramble to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

PSR is a topic of increased importance for all English clubs after Everton and Nottingham Forest have been deducted six and four points respectively for breaches.

Arsenal will look to take advantage of Newcastle’s situation and are very interested in striker Alexander Isak.

Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his front line in the summer and Isak is among the players who the manager reportedly admires.

Newcastle signed the 24-year-old Swedish international from Real Sociedad for a club-record £58m and he has come on leaps and bounds under Eddie Howe.

Isak has made 57 appearances for the Magpies to date, scoring an impressive 26 goals in the process.

If his career continues on its current trajectory, he looks set to become one of the most potent strikers in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Arteta in dreamland as Arsenal get green light to sign top midfield target deemed ‘too expensive’ for rivals

Alexander Isak could replace Eddie Nketiah at Arsenal

In an interview following Sweden’s 1-0 win over Albania on Monday, Isak refused to rule out leaving Newcastle in the summer amid the links with Arsenal.

“[The speculation] doesn’t affect me that much. It has been talked about many times, in many windows,” Isak said.

“I see it as just such a thing. Everyone knows that summer is coming and, if things show up, things can happen, but I actually haven’t even thought about it.”

As mentioned, Arsenal are looking to bring in a new talisman in the summer as Arteta aims to turn his team into serial trophy winners.

The Gunners’ current striker options of Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Eddie Nketiah have scored 17 goals between them in the Premier League this term and the manager wants more competition for the trio.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Nketiah has been informed by the Arsenal hierarchy that he is free to leave this summer as he won’t be guaranteed playing time next season.

Isak could, therefore, be brought in as a replacement for Nketiah if they are able to reach an agreement with Newcastle.

It’s worth noting that Howe is determined to keep hold of the Swede, however, and TEAMtalk sources state that he will look to sell fringe players rather than lose key stars like him and Bruno Guimaraes.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal test Newcastle’s resolve with a bid for Isak in the coming months.

DON’T MISS: Everton primed to sign Arsenal forward who’ll be released this summer, as Sean Dyche bags bargain