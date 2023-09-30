Arsenal transfers: Arteta in dreamland as stunning Juventus transfer swap explodes into life to leave Man Utd floundering

Arsenal are accelerating plans to swoop for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot with reports in Italy now claiming an agreement is already close to sign the Frenchman in January in a straight swap for an unwanted Gunners star.

Mikel Arteta’s side have made another good start to the season, having won four and drawn two of their opening six games. With hopes burning bright they can once again mount a title challenge to all-conquering Manchester City, the Gunners know they perhaps need better strength in depth to last the course this time around.

Indeed, they just ran out of steam last time around despite leading the table for large periods of the campaign.

Nonetheless, the Gunners are already making plans for this year’s January window, which opens for official business in just 93 days time.

And according to strong reports in Italy, Arsenal are making serious headway in their quest to bring in Juventus midfielder Rabiot, whose deal at the Allianz Stadium expires next summer.

The 28-year-old Frenchman has become a reliable figure in Max Allegri’s engine room, making himself a vital component in their side. Now in his fifth season in Turin, Rabiot has clocked up 180 appearances, scoring 18 goals so far.

Juve considered his sale two summers ago upon the return to the club of Paul Pogba, and again last season before agreeing a one-year renewal with him, mainly owing to the struggles of the former Man Utd star.

Arsenal advance in deal to get Adrien Rabiot deal done

To that end, Rabiot held prolonged talks with Manchester United, before they eventually settled on the signing of Casemiro. And while the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle have since been linked, the fact he will again become a free agent next summer means he remains a player of interest to Ten Hag.

However, according to Calciomercato, it is Arsenal who are already making moves to sign Rabiot in January.

Gunners sporting director Edu has already reportedly initiated contact with the player’s mother and agent Veronique over a proposed move to Emirates Stadium in January.

And with his Juve deal expiring next summer, Rabiot will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club of his choosing from January 1.

However, it’s claimed Arsenal would actually like to sign Rabiot in January, and have a proposal ready that will see Juventus accept his sale in the winter window.

And per the report, Arsenal plan to sweeten the deal by offering Juventus the chance to sign Italy midfielder Jorginho – himself out of contract in summer 2024 – in a a straight swap deal.

The 31-year-old only moved to Emirates Stadium himself last January, and has gone on to make 21 appearances under Arteta. However, there was always the feeling that his signing by Arsenal was only a short-term measure and the Gunners are already considering life after him by signalling their intentions of signing Rabiot.

And if Jorginho gives the green light to joining the Bianconeri, it’s reported that all parties could be in agreement for the swap deal to go through early on in the January window.

