Arsenal have have found common ground with Real Sociedad regarding the transfer fee for Mikel Merino, while the Gunners dropped a major hint on Saturday afternoon regarding an upcoming player exit.

Arsenal have already completed two major signings this summer. David Raya was the first to arrive after the Gunners activated their £27m option to buy in the Spaniard’s loan agreement from Brentford.

Riccardo Calafiori followed, with Arsenal forking out £42m to sign the left-sided defender from Bologna.

With the goalkeeper and defensive positions addressed, Mikel Arteta and Edu fixed their gaze on adding the perfect foil for Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in midfield.

Arsenal wasted no time agreeing personal terms with Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino. A four-year deal is in place with the 28-year-old.

Talks between the clubs regarding the transfer fee began to labour. However, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal and Real Sociedad have found common ground on a fee which TEAMtalk understands is €35m/£29.8m.

Talks on how to structure the £29.8m deal will now take place.

Arsenal accelerate Mikel Merino signing

Romano reported earlier on Saturday: “Now, the two clubs have an agreement on the fee because the fee they have in mind, Arsenal and Real Sociedad, is potentially okay.

“It’s how to structure this fee – so in terms of add-ons, in terms of payment terms – so there is still some work to do on the structure of the deal. But, the fee they have in mind, Real Sociedad and Arsenal, is quite okay.

“So, the deal is progressing well. Arsenal are working on it, it could be an important weekend to advance for Merino. Let’s follow the situation hour by hour.”

Real Sociedad telegraphed Merino is bound for the Emirates when omitting Merino from their squad to face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Real Sociedad manager, Imanol Alguacil, saw no reason to hide the true reason behind Merino’s omission when explaining his call.

Imaonl stated: “I’ve left Merino out of the squad as there are talks with other clubs… and this is the best solution now.”

Huge hint 2023 signing will leave Arsenal

There have been conflicting reports as to whether Merino’s arrival would push Thomas Partey out.

The Times suggested Partey would be the fall guy if and when Merino arrives. However, Romano subsequently stated the subject of Partey leaving Arsenal is currently quiet and there are no bids or concrete approaches on the table.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have dropped a clue that suggests a player signed in 2023 will be leaving before the August 30 deadline.

The Gunners left defender Jakub Kiwior out of their matchday squad for their Premier League opener with Wolves.

Kiwior can play centre-back or left-back, though is well down the pecking order in both positions. Jurrien Timber’s return to fitness and Calafiori’s arrival means Kiwior’s outlook for any meaningful minutes this season is extremely bleak.

Taking to X on the back of Kiwior’s omission from the squad, Romano confirmed the Polish defender was not missing through injury.

“Jakub Kiwior, out of Arsenal squad for technical decision. No injury,” wrote Romano. “He could still leave before the end of the transfer window but nothing close yet with any club, I’m told. Open situation.”

