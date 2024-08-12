A stunning transfer has fallen into Mikel Arteta’s lap after it emerged a Bayern Munich forward heavily favours signing with the Gunners rather than Barcelona or PSG, and Arsenal can complete a deal that won’t break the bank.

Arsenal have already completed two major signings this summer, with David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori joining up.

Raya cost £27m to sign outright following a successful loan spell last season. Calafiori netted former club Bologna £42m through his move to north London.

A central midfielder is also being sought, with a four-year contract with Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino in place.

Real Sociedad are desperately attempting to tie both Merino and Liverpool-linked Martin Zubimendi down to new and improved contracts.

However, the latest out of Spain strongly suggests BOTH players will complete their respective moves to Arsenal and Liverpool before long.

Merino is expected to cost Arsenal a fee in the region of €30m. Had the 28-year-old not been in the final year of his contract at Real Sociedad, the Spanish side would have hoped to collect closer to €50m.

The Gunners continue to explore options in the final third too, though developments regarding a striker signing have gone quiet.

Instead, the capture of a high profile winger who would lighten the load on Bukayo Saka while providing an option on both flanks is now coming into view.

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are showing interest in Bayern Munich and France winger, Kingsley Coman.

Kingsley Coman wants Arsenal – report

The 28-year-old has the green light to leave the German giant, with both Fabrizio Romano and Sky Germany confirming an exit is actively being sought.

Taking to X over the weekend, transfer guru Romano revealed a loan exit is possible – so long as it contains an option/obligation to buy.

“Bayern are now open to Kingsley Coman exit on an initial loan with buy clause,” stated Romano.

“Bayern need outgoings to complete new signings… and Coman’s one of the club’s top earners.

“It’s concrete possibility, as Sky Germany reported. Coman, one of big names for the final three weeks.”

A loan would present Arsenal with a low risk/high reward signing, so long as any such loan agreement contains an option to buy and not an obligation, of course.

Coman has endured his fair share of injury issues in recent times, though is among the world’s most effective wingers when fit and firing.

Coman would also bring plenty of experience to an Arsenal team that look to be on the cusp of winning the biggest trophies, though as yet they’ve fallen frustratingly short.

Indeed Coman has won a mind-boggling 11 league titles through his stints with PSG, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

The French winger can operate on either flank and is also courting interest from Barcelona and PSG.

But per Caught Offside, Coman favours a move to either the Premier League or LaLiga, which doesn’t bode well for PSG.

Furthermore, the report stated the 57-cap France international is ‘particularly keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium.’

