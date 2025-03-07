Arsenal are leading the charge for RB Leipzig ace Benjamin Sesko despite interest from Premier League rivals such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, according to a German journalist.

Arsenal have been monitoring Sesko’s situation ever since he rejected their advances last year by penning a new contract with Leipzig. That deal runs until June 2029, but it is very unlikely the striker will stay in Germany that long.

Sesko feels this summer is the right time for him to take the next step in his career by joining a truly elite side. The Premier League is his most likely next destination due to the huge spending power its clubs have.

It emerged on Thursday that Liverpool have held talks for the Slovenian international as they try to hijack Arsenal’s move for him. Chelsea are also huge admirers, while Man Utd have identified him as a possible replacement for Rasmus Hojlund.

Christian Falk of Bild has now given Mikel Arteta a major boost by revealing that Arsenal are best-placed to sign Sesko once the transfer window reopens.

“Arsenal are leading the race for Benjamin Sesko. The player has signed a new contract until 2029,” he told Fact Files.

“There are rumours in Germany that there’s a release clause included within this, but I can’t confirm this for certain. I’m aware he’s got a gentleman’s agreement with the club whereby he could leave if Leipzig receive an offer worth upwards of €70million (£58.8m / $75.9m).

“The Premier League is very interesting for Sesko. What I heard is that Arsenal are leading the race. Though, of course, the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool – not Manchester City, as they have Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush – are also interested.

“We heard that Arsenal are the hottest club, at the moment, for Benjamin Sesko. Leipzig know that they will lose him in the upcoming summer window, which is exactly why they put him on a new contract (and a higher salary) in order to try and earn as much money as possible from his potential sale.”

Benjamin Sesko edging closer to Arsenal move

David Ornstein has confirmed that Sesko is the striker Arsenal have done the most groundwork on.

And earlier this week, Falk’s fellow German reporter Florian Plettenberg dropped an update on the supposed ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ between Sesko and Leipzig.

Plettenberg revealed that there is actually a variable release clause which will allow the 21-year-old to join Arsenal this summer.

It currently stands at €70m but could rise to €80m (£67.2m / $86.7m) by the end of the campaign.

Arteta is also a big fan of Newcastle United talisman Alexander Isak, but he will far more expensive to capture.

It has been claimed that Arsenal are ‘less likely’ to spend the big money needed to sign Isak than rival suitors Liverpool.

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins is another option for Arsenal amid their centre-forward search. At this stage, however, Sesko is the No 9 most likely to arrive at the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal transfers: Real Madrid link; Partey latest

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been linked with a move for Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio.

However, the centre-back has informed his agent that he wants to stay at Madrid for the rest of his career.

Separate reports claim Barcelona are unsure whether to sign Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey on a free transfer this summer.

Partey’s Arsenal contract is winding down as Arteta is aiming to replace him with Martin Zubimendi.

