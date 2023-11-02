Arteta lays waste to rumoured Arsenal transfer in January, but summer deal possible

A heavily rumoured Arsenal transfer will not take place in January, though one source claims all bets are off when it comes to the summer.

The Gunners once again look entrenched in a title race, while a knockout campaign in the Champions League should be on the horizon barring disaster in the group phase.

To ensure Arsenal go one better than last season and end the year with major silverware, a series of January moves have been touted.

The Gunners are a confirmed admirer of Ivan Toney who hopes to join one of England’s elite in 2024.

Sky Sports remarkably claimed Brentford will hold out for £100m if cashing in mid-season.

To free up funds towards the move – or any January signing for that matter – Arsenal must move players on first.

Indeed, the reason David Raya was signed to a loan with an option to buy rather than joining outright was due to the club having to conform to Financial Fair Play restrictions.

As such, exits in midfield have been speculated, specifically regarding Jorginho and/or Thomas Partey.

Juventus are understood to be hovering over Partey after losing Paul Pogba (doping) and Nicolo Fagioli (betting) to suspensions.

A €30m (approx. £26m) price tag was cited by Italian outlet TuttoJuve. Elsewhere, claims Partey was growing increasingly dissatisfied with his reduced minutes at the Emirates did the rounds.

Partey was a guaranteed starter last term, though the arrivals of Declan Rice in particular as well as Kai Havertz have given Arteta new options in midfield.

But according to Football Transfers correspondent Steve Kay, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has zero intention of selling Partey in January.

READ MORE: Premier League most chances created in 23/24: Only one Arsenal player features

Arteta blocks Partey exit

“Despite recent rumours saying that Thomas Partey could leave in the January transfer window, Mikel Arteta has no intention to sell him,” said Kay.

“It has also been rumoured he is unhappy with his lack of game time. This, I’m told, is also untrue.”

But while Kay insisted a January exit won’t materialise, all bets are off come the summer.

“There are no plans to sit down and talk about a new deal, however, so the summer may be a different story in regard to him leaving,” concluded Kay.

Partey’s current Arsenal contrast expires in the summer of 2025. As such, he’ll be entering the final year of his deal at season’s end and an exit at that stage would make sense.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal ramp up stunning January bid to sign powerful 57-goal striker as Man Utd rejection is revealed