Arteta lifts lid on Arsenal plans for January transfer window with Gunners boss prepared to spend

Mikel Arteta has lifted the lid on Arsenal’s transfer plans ahead of the January transfer window as the Gunners boss looks to improve his squad ahead of a title charge.

Arsenal find themselves in a fantastic position at the midway point of the campaign as they trail league leaders Liverpool by just two points with a game in hand. If Arsenal manage to beat West Ham on Thursday, they will reclaim their spot at the summit.

The Gunners hierarchy backed Arteta in the summer as he signed Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz on permanent deals, along with signing David Raya on loan.

Despite being backed in the summer, Arteta has still had to contend with plenty of obstacles throughout the season, especially when it comes to injuries.

Timber and Thomas Partey have each missed the majority of the season through injury and the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Fabio Vieira are also on the sidelines at this stage.

Given the games are going to be coming thick and fast in the second half of the campaign, Arteta seems keen to boost his squad with new additions in January.

“At the moment, it is very difficult. We are really short,” Arteta told reporters during his latest press conference. “We have positions that we have been very exposed for the last six weeks and hopefully we are going to get players back. In what condition and when?

“That’s a question mark and as well because we have some long-term injuries still for certain players that give us a lot of versatility and that’s an issue.”

Arteta lays out January plan

The Gunners boss has laid out his plans for the January window as Arsenal will be looking to bolster their squad ahead of a hectic season finale.

“We have certain targets, ideas if things happen. As well, we don’t know how the squad is going to look in two weeks’ time and you have to be always prepared for that,” Arteta explained.

“But it is a very, very tricky market that shifts very quickly and it is quite unpredictable as well — and you have to be prepared. We will be prepared and we will try to make the right calls.

“If there is something that we can (do to) improve the squad and that needs appear, and we cannot fulfil it with players here, we are always going to be open to do that because we want to be stronger.”

It’s no secret that Arsenal are in the market for another striker in the January window. While Gabriel Jesus is effective in Arteta’s system, he isn’t the most prolific of forwards.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney continues to be a primary target for Arteta’s side, although his signature won’t come cheap. The 27-year-old will cost somewhere in the region of £80m and it remains to be seen if Arsenal would be prepared to spend that much on someone who is out of contract in 2025.

