Arteta makes decision on €25m Arsenal sale, as Edu greenlights separate transfer to kickstart January window

Arsenal have reportedly decided that no amount of money will convince them to sell in-demand defender Jakub Kiwior in January – but the Gunners have seemingly given the green light for their first deal of the winter window.

Poland defender Kiwior arrived in a deal worth in the region of €25m (£21.6m) from Spezia last January, coming in to add depth to Mikel Arteta’s squad as they prepared for the title run-in. And while their quest to be champions ultimately fell short, Arsenal are embroiled in another race to become English champions this time around.

Indeed, the Gunners go into Saturday night’s Christmas cracker against second-placed Liverpool needing a win to guarantee top spot, though that position as No 1 may well have been ripped away from them by Aston Villa on the Friday evening.

Nonetheless, Arteta has Arsenal well placed once again and the Gunners are expected to be there or thereabouts come the season’s end.

As a result, Arteta is keen to ensure his squad, and all the key members of it, are kept intact in January, with only sales he approves of allowed to go through.

To that end, the Gunners have reportedly decided to wave away all interest that comes their way over Kiwior. AC Milan have been strongly linked with an approach for his services, and are seemingly hoping to strike a deal whereby they sign the 23-year-old on loan with an option to buy in the summer.

And on Monday, it was claimed that Napoli were also chasing his signature, with it suggested Arsenal would sell if offered a very slight profit on their original investment.

However, the London Evening Standard reports that is far from the case.

Arsenal make firm decision on Jakub Kiwior sale

With the pair of Italian sides both doing battle for his signature, Arsenal have reportedly let it be known that they are unwilling to sanction any sale of the 19-times capped centre-half.

That’s because Kiwior has started to become increasingly important for Arteta, seeing more regular action for the club and with his versatility in being able to cover quite a few positions seen as important over the second half of the season.

Kiwior has started two of Arsenal’s last four games, and has already racked up 13 appearances in all competitions this season.

Able to play at either centre-half, left-back or even in a holding midfield role, Kiwior is contracted to Arsenal until 2027.

And with the player also underlining his happiness in north London recently, it seems a possible sale has been taken off the table.

“It’s true it was a challenge for me at the start, but I wanted to take that challenge because I want to play for a big club like this,” he said last week. “I’m very happy here.”

Gunners ready to discuss January deal for Cedric Soares

However, it seems Arsenal sporting director Edu has given the green light for the club’s first deal of the January window, after reportedly agreeing to the sale of unwanted full-back Cedric Soares.

The Portugal international moved to Emirates Stadium in January 2020, initially on loan until the end of the season. While he has never been a regular, the 32-year-old has offered useful cover during his time at the club, making a total of 61 appearances during that time.

However, Arteta has leaned on him less and less frequently and, having made just two appearances all season, totally just 62 minutes, Arteta has decided that the time is right to allow him to leave.

And with his deal due to expire in the summer anyway, we exclusively revealed last week that a move to Villarreal was on the cards for Cedric.

Now the Evening Standard confirm that a move to El Madrigal is likely for the full-back, with the move given the blessing of both Arteta and Edu, who hopes to recoup a nominal fee for his services.

The Gunners could yet look to bolster their squad in January with one or two key additions, with central midfield a particular concern for Arteta in light of Thomas Partey’s ongoing injury issues.

However, it seems certain that Cedric’s exit will be the first confirmed dealing made by Arsenal once the winter window opens for business in just 13 days time.

