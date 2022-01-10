Mikel Arteta mind made up with three Arsenal deals put on Edu’s agenda

The dismal exit to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup has made Mikel Arteta’s mind up over three Arsenal deals, according to a report.

The Gunners exited the FA Cup in the Third Round when losing 1-0 to their Championship opponents on Sunday. That now leaves the EFL Cup as Arsenal’s only chance of silverware this season. But with Liverpool to overcome in the semi-finals and Chelsea odds-on to progress in the other tie, Arsenal are by no means fancied.

Arteta’s reign at Arsenal has been characterised by peaks and troughs. Just as Arsenal appear to be heading in the right direction, defeats like the one suffered on Sunday halt the club’s progress in its tracks.

However, one positive can be found in the defeat, according to Football London.

Arteta has been given license to perform major surgery on the squad he inherited from Unai Emery. Six new faces were signed in the summer and most have already made a big impact. But with so many arrivals, exits in future windows became inevitable.

Now, three players who did little to impress on Sunday have reportedly had their futures determined.

Football London state Arteta ‘will have now made his mind up’ on three fringe Arsenal stars.

Nketiah among Arsenal trio facing axe

Firstly Eddie Nketiah is likely to be sold. Nketiah struggled as Arsenal failed to register a single shot on target against Forest.

Nketiah – like Alexandre Lacazette – is out of contract in the summer. However, unlike the Frenchman, a new deal for Nketiah looks increasingly unlikely. Crystal Palace have registered interest with the January window Arsenal’s last chance to generate a fee. The outlet state Brighton are also in the mix with Nketiah valued at £9m.

Also on the chopping block are goalkeeper Bernd Leno and right-back Cedric Soares.

The immediate success of Takehiro Tomiyasu has thrust Soares even further down the pecking order. Spanish champions Atletico Madrid have been linked after losing Kieran Trippier to Newcastle.

Leno, meanwhile, has little chance of usurping Aaron Ramsdale. The Englishman has surpassed all expectations since arriving from Sheffield Utd and is now the club’s undisputed No1 with the gloves.

Leno had been linked with Inter Milan, though the Italian outfit are strongly rumoured to have signed Andre Onana on a pre-contract agreement.

Regardless, if the Football London statement is accurate, Arsenal chief Edu will now be tasked with organising a trio of exits this month. If successful, Arsenal would see their transfer coffers swell with Serbian hitman Dusan Vlahovic remaining a top target.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are ready to offer Alexandre Lacazette a new two-year contract in a change of plan following his stellar recent form, TEAMtalk understands.

The Gunners are facing a crucial few months as they look to sort out their front line. Indeed, uncertainty is looming over the majority of their options. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang remains frozen out following a disciplinary breach.

Nketiah is out of contract at the end of the season and French striker Lacazette is in the same situation. However, his situation is more urgent given his recent surge in form.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted in December that he and his club are struggling in talks with Lacazette and Nketiah. Now, though, TEAMtalk understands that the former’s strong recent form has led Arsenal to come up with a new plan for him.

They were previously only willing to offer Lacazette a one-year extension due to him being in his thirties. However, they are now ready to propose a two-year deal with the option for the striker to remain. Indeed, Arteta has been so impressed by Lacazette’s form that he has encouraged Arsenal’s hierarchy to open fresh talks.

Per our sources, Lacazette is open to the two-year deal idea as he enjoys playing under Arteta.

